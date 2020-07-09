Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

cafes-and-restaurants-serve-national-cuisine
Cafes and restaurants serve national cuisine
15
/

Today at 14:03

Cafes and restaurants serve national cuisine

Tatarstan



Tubatay, @tubatay.kzn


Tubatay.jpg

This is the first Tatar fast food chain was conceived as a competition for Western brands and an instrument to popularize national cuisine. The menu offers many types of Tatar food and bakings. Good coffee and aromatic Tatar tea with thyme are brewed right there.


Tatarskaya Usadba, @tatusadba


Tatarskaya Usadba.jpg

The menu of the restaurant complex includes dishes of both Tatar and European cuisines. Is it worth recalling that they serve dishes from a real wood-burning stove, made on the model of Old Tatar stoves found during excavations in the Ancient Bulgar.

Kazakhstan



Saksaul, @saksaul_astana


saksaul.jpg

This is familiarity with Kazakh and the modern kitchen. Saksaul is a unique national restaurant, where the food is prepared on an open fire: in the tandoor, grill, and cauldron. It is the place for meat lovers. Foreigners mostly recommend this restaurant.


Arnau


Besbarmak, kuyrdak, kespe, kymyz, shubat, baursaks are in list favorites of guests. Here you will find refined and delicious Kazakh national cuisine. A fashionable interior with national motifs conquers with its cosiness.

Uzbekistan



Afsona, @afsona_restaurant


Afsona.jpg

Afsona is a restaurant that positions itself as a restaurant of modern Uzbek cuisine. It serves good pilaf and wine. In addition, guests can watch the fascinating process of cooking, as the restaurant's kitchen is open.


Caravan, @caravan_group


Caravan.jpg

This restaurant has a cozy courtyard with an art cafe, gallery, and design studio. A wide assortment of dishes of European cuisine is presented here.

Georgia

Gabriadze Cafe, @gabriadze_cafe


 gabriadze.jpg

They offer a rich menu of selected dishes that combine authentic traditional recipes and contemporary methods. The bar has an extensive list of beverages, including traditional Georgian wines and homemade spirits.


Kakhelebi, @kakhelebi


Kakhelebi.jpg

This restaurant offer traditional Georgian dishes with modern cooking technologies. It owns vineyard, fruit orchard, farm, and bakery. So the ingredients there are always fresh and natural.

Bashkortostan



Duslyk, @duslykufa


Duslyk.jpg

Gourmet meat-eaters will be delighted with the rich Bashkir menu of the Duslyk restaurant. Here you can make dried horse balyk, homemade horsemeat sausage kazylyk, meat and flour dish bishbarmak, Bashkir solyanka, village chicken in koumiss.


Burc Qala, @burcqala


 burcqala.jpg

This is a cozy restaurant with a national identity, which has a summer terrace and live music in the evenings. In this restaurant, you can try different dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine.

Armenia



Lavash, @lavash.restaurant


Lavash.jpg

Lavash restaurant presents Armenian cuisine in an innovative and modern way. The menu at Lavash consists of both national, as well as regionally popular and beloved dishes.


Tavern Yerevan, @pandok.yerevan


 Tavern Yerevan.jpg

The menu includes the best samples of the Caucasian cuisine that are delicious, unique, and somewhat different.

Kyrgyzstan



Yr Kese, @yrkese_kg


Yr Kese.jpg

Yr Kese is an ethnic restaurant in a national style. In the restaurant menu, you can find dishes and drinks of national Kyrgyz cuisine.

Azerbaijan



Qala Divari, @qala_divari


Qala Divari.jpg

This restaurant located in the old town will delight visitors with delicious national dishes.

#restaurant #nationalcuisine #cafe #traditionaldishes #cuisine
