cafes-and-restaurants-serve-national-cuisine

Tatarstan













Kazakhstan









Arnau

Uzbekistan













Georgia













Bashkortostan













Armenia









Kyrgyzstan





Azerbaijan









This is the first Tatar fast food chain was conceived as a competition for Western brands and an instrument to popularize national cuisine. The menu offers many types of Tatar food and bakings. Good coffee and aromatic Tatar tea with thyme are brewed right there.The menu of the restaurant complex includes dishes of both Tatar and European cuisines. Is it worth recalling that they serve dishes from a real wood-burning stove, made on the model of Old Tatar stoves found during excavations in the Ancient Bulgar.This is familiarity with Kazakh and the modern kitchen. Saksaul is a unique national restaurant, where the food is prepared on an open fire: in the tandoor, grill, and cauldron. It is the place for meat lovers. Foreigners mostly recommend this restaurant.Besbarmak, kuyrdak, kespe, kymyz, shubat, baursaks are in list favorites of guests. Here you will find refined and delicious Kazakh national cuisine. A fashionable interior with national motifs conquers with its cosiness.Afsona is a restaurant that positions itself as a restaurant of modern Uzbek cuisine. It serves good pilaf and wine. In addition, guests can watch the fascinating process of cooking, as the restaurant's kitchen is open.This restaurant has a cozy courtyard with an art cafe, gallery, and design studio. A wide assortment of dishes of European cuisine is presented here.They offer a rich menu of selected dishes that combine authentic traditional recipes and contemporary methods. The bar has an extensive list of beverages, including traditional Georgian wines and homemade spirits.This restaurant offer traditional Georgian dishes with modern cooking technologies. It owns vineyard, fruit orchard, farm, and bakery. So the ingredients there are always fresh and natural.Gourmet meat-eaters will be delighted with the rich Bashkir menu of the Duslyk restaurant. Here you can make dried horse balyk, homemade horsemeat sausage kazylyk, meat and flour dish bishbarmak, Bashkir solyanka, village chicken in koumiss.This is a cozy restaurant with a national identity, which has a summer terrace and live music in the evenings. In this restaurant, you can try different dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine.Lavash restaurant presents Armenian cuisine in an innovative and modern way. The menu at Lavash consists of both national, as well as regionally popular and beloved dishes.The menu includes the best samples of the Caucasian cuisine that are delicious, unique, and somewhat different.Yr Kese is an ethnic restaurant in a national style. In the restaurant menu, you can find dishes and drinks of national Kyrgyz cuisine.This restaurant located in the old town will delight visitors with delicious national dishes.