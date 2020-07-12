brands-from-central-asia-that-have-entered-the-foreign-market

Kazakhstan messenger Typi

This is a cloud-based Mobile Messenger designed for global communication with a focus on quality, speed, and security. The beta version of the Typi messenger was launched in November 2018 on the App Store and Google Play. At first, it was available in 19 countries, later 129 more countries were added. Today the application is available in 148 countries in 11 languages. At the end of July, the number of users who downloaded the application reached 1 million. Typi messenger attracted investments in the pre-seed round with a company valuation of $ 3,000,000.The domestic project ISSU is a resident of the Astana Hub. The developers position the product as a subscription service for perfume from designer and niche brands. The startup's clients have access to a constantly updated range of new perfumes in an 8 ml package. The project has been operating on the market for more than six months. More than four hundred clients throughout Kazakhstan and Russia use the service. The monthly growth of the customer base is 40%.The program is developed and implemented by the Kazakhstan center for analysis and investigation of cyber-attacks. A service combines tools for monitoring and protecting websites. It is recognized as the best product solution for small and medium-sized businesses in the field of information security of web resources. The program constantly protects sites from hacking, checks for viruses and other malicious SOFTWARE, notifies about the expiration of domain/SSL certificates, and much more.Among the features of the service, there are free consultations with a lawyer, and information about debt collectors, fines, and credit obligations. The organization applies to the court on behalf of the user, and can reduce the debt to the amount of the main loan. It also stops deductions from wages, reduces the loan amount, helps to cancel the performance label, and removes the account from arrest. It enters the market of Russia and Uzbekistan.The HR bot automates processes for mass selection of candidates for standard positions. In this area, there is a high turnover of staff, so companies are constantly searching for employees. After its foundation, the startup successfully expanded into the Russian market. HR-bot partners include Alfa-Bank, Eurasian Bank, Technodom, DeFacto, Kelly Services, and other large companies.A personal Wi-Fi router that supports virtual SIM card technology and Power Bank. The gadget is designed for travelers use mobile data abroad and search urban Wi-Fi. Nommi has a database with passwords for public networks.This is a business platform for stores, customers, distributors, and product manufacturers as well as an e-Commerce platform for automating turnover in the FMCG segment. It operates in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus.In September 2015, young people from Kazakhstan, the United States, and Austria launched the project of the original robotic designer Robo Wunderkind on the Kickstarter website. Prospective buyers from 58 countries helped raise $ 246,000, which was enough to organize production and set up the company's office in Vienna. Robo Wunderkind is fully compatible with LEGO elements and consists of colored plastic cubes with electronic filling, wheels, and connecting elements.This is an international school of mental arithmetic, which was founded by an entrepreneur from Bishkek, Saikal Asylbekova. Mental arithmetic is a method of developing a child's intellectual abilities through learning fast counting. Today, the franchise network includes more than 60 centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The founders of the franchise promise high business profits and return on investment for a period of 2 weeks to 2 months.The school of robotics has been developing new technologies in Kyrgyzstan and teaching a new generation of future professions since 2017. The school's team trains schoolchildren, students, and adults in the basics of robotics, talks about smart home technology, and masters 3d printers. Currently, there are 2 branches of the company in Bishkek, one in Tokmak and one in Osh. Partners promise a profit of 70,000 som in 7 days.Sierra is a coffee shop chain that has been operating since 2010. Sierra imports high-quality green coffee from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and Ethiopia and roasts the beans in Bishkek. Carefully selects ingredients for drinks and dishes. The concept of the brand's franchise network is based on international experience, taking into account the preferences of the local audience.The G. Nails Studio chain is a young company that was founded in 2016. It features a cozy atmosphere, high-quality service, and services, affordable prices. To date, there are four studios in Bishkek, with plans to open salons in the regions of Kyrgyzstan and expand to foreign countries. The company offers a well-established business model, stylish concept, marketing strategy, and training of masters.IT-RUN is the largest IT school in Bishkek. The center works according to the methodology of the advanced German school of programming. Students of the school already work in local and foreign IT companies. The company has launched online training and IT-RUN Kids. It has started expanding across all regions of Kyrgyzstan.The payback period for the franchise is 3-6 months.A time tracking system that is useful for retail, HoReCa, healthcare, and companies that require offices. Established in Uzbekistan, among the clients of Workly Bank HamkorBank, korzinka.uz, Azbuka Vkusa supermarket chain, as well as various construction firms and microfinance organizations outside the CIS countries.It is a marketing platform for online merchants, which helps merchants to build customer loyalty. The platform, created in Kyrgyzstan, employs more than 6,500 brands around the world, mainly in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. The product is used by many big brands, including Unilever, Boeing, Katy Perry Collections, Close, SM Global Shop, and KOOKAI.This is an international IT company. It all started with a small startup in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and today the company operates in five countries. In 2015, Zensoft opened its head office in San Francisco, then in Belarus, and in 2018 in Tel Aviv and Hong Kong.It has been the leader of the Kyrgyz confectionery market for many years. The brand is well known outside the country.