Blue Lagoon, Pink Lake and 12 more places where Astana citizens relax

Blue Lagoon





Pink Lake





Koyandinsky reservoir





Saryoba Lake





The village of Balkashino

Vyacheslav reservoir









42nd patrol

Seleta River

The coast of the Ishim River





Zhaltyrkol Lake

Recreation park Sloboda, @sloboda.kz





Recreation area Stolichnyi dvor @bannyi_dvor_astana

Recreation area Arasan, @arasan_topar

Recreation area River Club @river_club_astana





The lake is located three kilometers from the city. The place is a quarry surrounded by dumps of limestone rock. Clay mineral gives an unusual color to water. The artificial pond is filled by groundwater, because of this, the water in it is constantly turquoise. You can take beautiful photos here, but swimming is prohibited.drive about 20 minutes along the Alash highway.There are less than 10 pink lakes in the world, and one of them is located about 190 kilometers from the capital.Kobeytuz is a small lake that has dawn color due to the Dunaliella marine microalgae. The water in the lake has healing properties because of the salt it contains.about 170 km along the Pavlodar highway, then at the Korzhinkol station turn right. Then go along the field road for about 20 km.The reservoir is located on the Koyandy River. A little further, there is a dam. There is many anglers because there are carp, pike, and perch. It is located 35 kilometers from Nur-Sultan towards the Koyandy village. The place is perfect for relaxing on a hot day, on the shore you can set up a camp and a picnic.Arshalynsky district, Akmola oblast, and 35 km from the city.This is a large salt lake with a sandy beach. It is better to bring tents, umbrellas with you to hide from the sun. Kite surfers love to be here.People can take beautiful photos at the backdrop of local landscapes.40 km towards Karaganda, then turn left near the KMG gas station, and then follow a country road towards the TV tower.People go to this place for picturesque reservoirs and springs as Zinoveevka, Novonikolskoe, Militia spring, Lake Kumdykol. On the way from the village to Sandyktau, there is a large mountain massif. Stony hills, fields, and mixed forests alternate here. In Balkashino, salted mushrooms and wild berry jam are sold.85 km north of Atbasar railway station.This is a favorite place for anglers and families from the capital to relax. Nearby there are several homes and gazebos that you can rent. There is a sandy beach near the reservoir.fishing, swimming, taking pictures, and having a picnic.50 km towards Karaganda, turn to the village Babatay and drive through it to the village Vyacheslavskoe.There is a sandy beach and shrubs around. Few people know about this place, you can take tents and relax here.a patrol to the Arshalynsky district of Akmola oblast. On the Karaganda highway past Aleksandrovka, then left towards the railway bridge. It is about 30 km from the city.Seleta is one of the cleanest rivers in Kazakhstan, which is replenished with underground water. Near the village of Seleta is the Seletinsky reservoir with a dam. Anglers come here. The place is green and beautiful; you can have a picnic.on the highway to Yereymentau, then to the left, about 80-90 km from the city.You can choose two directions - along the Astrakhan highway or the Karaganda highway. People who like to go fishing know about these places. Nearby there are villages where you can stay for the night or put up tents on the banks of the river.30-40 km from the city on the selected highway.There is a small sandy beach equipped with barbecue facilities. Nearby there is a Golden Fish relaxation area where you can rent a wooden house. Take a guitar and everything for an active holiday on a trip.Recreation zones and parks with good infrastructure, but unpopular among residents of Astana. There are few people here. Places are perfect for family vacations or close friends’ trips.12 km from the city on the Karaganda highway.The park for a relaxing and active holiday is located in the garden area of ​​18 hectares. It has everything you need to organize a trip to the countryside: a sandy beach, a bonfire, a place for fishing, a dance floor, entertainment for children. The park organized the Attack paintball and sports club.25 km from the city.In the recreation area, you can swim, have a picnic, rent a gazebo, trestle beds, and catamarans. There are a fishing spot and a beach on site. You can also come here with your own food and drinks.Kuygenzhar, st.Atakonis, 20b.There are water activities here like catamarans, boats, jet skis etc. An entertainment center for children has been opened at the base of the recreation area. Here you can swim and sunbathe on the beach.Karaganda region, Topar village, banks of the Topar reservoir.On the territory of the recreation area, there is a swimming pool, cafe-bar, summer terrace, trestle beds, beach, and billiard room. It has a kitchen. Guests can rent a cafe on the water, a karaoke room, or a sauna. The recreation center is perfect for families with children because there is a special playground.Kosshy village, st. 7, 2/4.