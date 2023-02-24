Bishkek for locals: 11 interesting places for those who know the city by heart

Where to go in Bishkek if you were born in the city and know every corner. Our selection includes bars, extreme sports and a fabulous museum.







A cozy place that can be mistaken for a private home. But this is an interesting bar where you can sit with friends and chat on various topics.





Kimchi Palace, @kimchiplace33

Korean cafe where you can try 33 types of ramen. You can also cook ramen yourself and feel like a character in a drama.

Kimchi Place sells different types of Korean snacks, drinks, vitamins and spices.







Palermo Bakery has a wide variety of desserts. A place where you can try insanely delicious rolls, tartlets and much more.





Show today, @showtoday_kg

Show Today is a place for fun and unusual games. Also, the show team can come to you and arrange a holiday. An interesting leisure activity if you want to try something new.







A coffee shop that pleases with delicious coffee, drinks and dishes.

The main highlight of the coffee shop is pet-friendly. While you are drinking aromatic coffee, your beloved pet will also be able to drink a bowl of water.







Fly Jump - jumping on climbing ropes from a height of 60 meters. There are jumps in tandem, for example, with your soulmate.







MAFIA VIP is a studio for playing mafia, equipped with special falling chairs and a table. During the game, participants are given masks.













Cable wakeboarding is a rapidly growing water ski sport that involves all the muscles of the body.

Wakeboarding allows you to get a sea of emotions and extreme sensations without leaving Bishkek.





Coffee house "3 rooms", @trikomnaty.kg

A cozy coffee shop on Erkindik Boulevard, where you can meet your “friends” for a cup of coffee or delicious food.





No name bar, @bar.kg



Leisure culture and decoration in the European style of the "restaurant bar". Residents of Bishkek are so accustomed to it that the institution has become a second home for many.





Museum of the "Great Void", @velikoja_pustota



An unusual museum, there are no strict guides here, you can touch the exhibits with your hands, and the paintings hang everywhere. In the Museum, the atmosphere of a parallel world, as if he had fallen into the looking glass.