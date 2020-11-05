Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

ambassador-of-austria-about-diplomatic-career-and-negotiating-skills
Ambassador of Austria about diplomatic career and negotiating skills
35

Willy Kempel

Hometown—Vienna, Ambassador of Austria to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

Today at 12:04

Ambassador of Austria about diplomatic career and negotiating skills

About moving to Kazakhstan

I knew about Kazakhstan long before I came here. When I worked in Brussels, one of my colleagues was married to a Kazakh woman. They invited me home. There I tried Kazakh cuisine. I also know Kazakh wrestlers and I have several books about Kazakhstan.

WhatsApp Image 2020-10-08 at 17.06.00.jpeg

The first impression is nature and steppes. The second is a long road to the city, which turned out to be very modern.

I spent a long time in Doha. In 1993 there were only two tall buildings in the city, and now it is a modern metropolis. I saw this here, the city is being built and many modern buildings appear.

About the professional way

Since childhood, I wanted to become a diplomat. Then I liked strategy games. I was attracted by the fact that one field can combine politics, culture, economics and travel in one. For me, diplomacy is, first of all, a connection between people, and then between countries. After my studies in 1986, the first place where I worked was Central Africa. It was wonderful time because it was unexpected for me.

WhatsApp Image 2020-10-08 at 17.05.59.jpeg

Then I worked for four years in Geneva, I was open to everything new there. There I worked on several projects connected with climate change and ozone layer. Later I did my PhD on these topics, so Geneva helped me a lot with this. From 1991 to 1995 I lived in Israel - it is a wonderful country. Then I came to Brussels, where I was at the head of the foreign affairs department for four years. We did everything related to foreign policy. Then my career was built like this:

- I spent three and a half years in the European Commission

- worked in the USA for one year

- one more year at the UN

- two years in Japan and Korea, where I was employed in the field of economics

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the department of terrorism and migration in Austria

- then I returned to Vienna, where I was the director of European cooperation between all EU countries.

It was a time of intense work.

WhatsApp Image 2020-10-14 at 07.31.24.jpeg

In 2016, I was appointed as Ambassador to Qatar. I was the first ambassador to Qatar. Before that there was no embassy, ​​and we rebuilt it from the beginning. It has been a wonderful four years.

In addition to diplomacy, I also teach the art of negotiation. I love this area and I believe that the skill of negotiation can be taught to anyone.

I also paint and write. In Qatar, I was the head of an art association. In Doha, we organized exhibitions and events, combining several areas of art. And as soon as I arrived in Kazakhstan, I was invited by Leila Makhat to her gallery.

WhatsApp Image 2020-10-08 at 17.04.57.jpeg

Throughout my career, there have been many diplomatic treaties between countries. Even if you are alone, you can improve relations between the two countries. In Kazakhstan, I ask the same questions: what can I do for the country and what can be developed here. I will spend four years here and look forward to a fruitful cooperation. We have big plans for work in the fields of education, digitization, arts, medicine and logistics.

#ambassador #austria #foreignersaboutkazakhstan #expatsinastana #austriaembassy
