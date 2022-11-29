A foreigner from Portugal about how he came to Kazakhstan for one year, but stayed for 15 years

Portuguese Antonio told about how he moved to Kazakhstan, why he chose this country and what impression the Kazakhstanis had on him.









About me

I come from the island of Madeira in Portugal. While studying at the University of Coimbra, the largest university in the country, I headed the department of the international student organization AIESEC.

At that time, AIESEC had a relatively small presence in Kazakhstan. The organization needed an experienced person who would help in the management, as the president of the membership committee.

I didn't know anything about the country, except that there is a high potential here. I was attracted by this unknown. After living in Madeira, I didn't want to move to Florida or the Maldives. And the heart of Eurasia promised to become an interesting place. So, I applied and passed.

About the first impression

I arrived in Almaty on May 8, 2008. It was the middle of the night, everything seemed dark. The next morning, I met about 20 people from among the local students who showed me the neighborhood. I didn't speak Russian then, but that made it even more fun. It took me three days to say the word "Hello" correctly.

About work

I am developing my own company. For many years I have been helping European organizations to enter the market of Kazakhstan, receive projects and implement them.

The companies I work with are the best in their field. As a rule, they find me on the recommendation of my current or previous clients.





I am involved in work on three areas: "Architecture", "Hydrogen", "Aviation". It is difficult for me to stick to one direction, and such an attitude allows me to remain flexible, to study several different areas.

In Kazakhstan, it is possible and even necessary to work in several niches at the same time.

About Kazakhstan

I was supposed to stay in Kazakhstan for one year, and it's been 15 years. I am surprised by the scale of the country and how many different cultures exist in it. The trip to this country was a surprise for me, and it still continues to amaze me.

Kazakhstan is a dynamic place where you will not get bored.

I love Almaty and the mountains around the city. I have been to Shymkent, Karaganda, Astana, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktau. Every place has a special charm.

About traditions and people

I married a Kazakh woman. Therefore, I know about many traditions that her family introduced me to. This greatly enriches the cultural experience. I like beshbarmak from traditional food. I also like horse meat, especially steaks.





Kazakhstanis are a proud people who decide for themselves what their future will be. They are also tolerant and hospitable people. It sounds like a cliche, but I can confirm it from my own experience.

About the plans

I will continue the work I am doing now. I want the projects I am involved in to develop.

The plans are to spend more time with the children, provide them with a wonderful childhood and continue to make my wife happy.