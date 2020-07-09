9-street-art-artists-from-central-asia





Pasha Cas is a well-known Kazakhstani street art artist. He drew in cities of Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, Georgia, and the USA. In his works, he raises relevant issues and problems of society. Pasha included in the Asian ranking of Forbes — 30 under 30.













Yerzhan Tanayev is a graffiti artist from Almaty, a member of the Tigrohaud crew. He works in different cities.









Ali Zakir is a Kazakhstani graffiti artist and a member of the Tigrohaud crew, a member of the Artists Union of Kazakhstan. He participated in many exhibitions, and his works adorn homes in different cities of Kazakhstan.













Another graffiti artist from Kazakhstan. He has been engaged in creative activity since 2007. Founder of the REPAS workshop, where represented street art artists from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Dmitry organizes exhibitions and festivals, conduct master classes on graffiti.













Rustam Esher is a street art artist from Kazakhstan. He started drawing on the walls in 2014. His work can be seen on buildings in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg. In his works, he touches themes of ecology, science, and social problems.













Mikhail Pashkov is a graffiti artist, interior designer, and decorator from Uzbekistan. He has been engaged in graffiti for more than 15 years. His drawings decorate the institutions and streets of Tashkent. He also drew graffiti for Levan Gorozia's music video.













Street art artist from Tashkent, he was nicknamed the Uzbek Banksy. He decorated the district in the capital with several works. He uploads videos on YouTube where he shows how his drawings created.













Viktor Tsoi is a street art artist from Kyrgyzstan. He has been engaged in graffiti for more than 20 years. Participated in international art festivals abroad.













Art group of street art artists from Bishkek. They are engaged in painting walls, houses, aerography. They adorned many buildings in Bishkek.