9-major-sporting-events-of-2023-in-central-asia

We tell you what major sports competitions you should follow in 2023.





Amangeldy Race





From January 14 to 15, Almaty will host one of the oldest skyrunning competitions in the world. They will be organized in honor of the famous Kazakh climber Anatoly Bukreev. Athletes will run the Sky Race distance to an altitude of 3950 meters above sea level and Vertical Kilometer 500 meters below.







2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

From January 25 to 31, Tashkent will host the second championship of the Central Asian Football Association among women's national futsal teams CAFA-2023. The national teams of Uzbekistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the competition.





Tengri Ultra

Tengri Ultra is an annual marathon of the Great Steppe, which is held in the picturesque Tamgaly Tas tract in the Ili River valley. Competitors can run a 15, 35, 52+ or 100 km route. The festival program also includes: relay race, Nordic walking, children's race and canicross. Tengri Ultra 2023 will be held from 7 to 9 May.







World Boxing Championship

In early May, Tashkent will become the capital of world boxing. The 2023 competition will be a record-breaking event with a total prize pool of $5,200,000. Gold medal winners will receive $200,000, finalists $100,000 and bronze medalists $50,000. The first licenses for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 will be played at the World Boxing Championship. Competitions will be held from 1 to 14 May.





Irbis Race

Irbis Race is one of the most difficult marathons in Central Asia. The route passes through two passes with the highest point at an altitude of 3500 meters above sea level. Distances available for participants: Aktas, Talgar and Irbis. The race will take place on August 19th.





Almaty Marathon





Almaty Marathon is the largest running race in Central Asia. Participants from more than 30 countries of the world come to Almaty every year to participate in the competition. Athletes run through the most important sights of the city. Almaty Marathon 2023 will be held on October 1st.







Turkistan Marathon

Turkistan Marathon is a great running start in colorful ethnic style. The route of the marathon passes through the picturesque locations of the ancient city, starting from the tourist complex "Caravanserai". This year the race will take place on October 29th.







Samarkand Marathon

Thousands of people of all ages take part in the marathon every year. Samarkand Marathon 2023 will be held on November 5th.







Biathlon World Championship in Kazakhstan

From March 4 to March 12, 2023, the Junior and Youth Biathlon World Championships will be held in Schuchinsk. The event will bring together about 800 participants from all over the world.

