WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

25.11.2021

9 bloggers from Uzbekistan whose content will be interesting and useful to you ⠀

We tell you about bloggers from Uzbekistan who create interesting content.


TEACHER AZAM, @teacherazam

316371589_137688775482356_4914624911711791136_n.jpg

Blog in Uzbek for those who are interested in English and Western culture. He also runs a YouTube channel of the same name.

@ustozation

A blogger from Tashkent helps those who want to learn English without boredom.

KUNDUZIY, @khafizzzy

310498995_656686099416397_8046517125251896064_n.jpg

@khafizzzy also runs a YouTube channel. In his blog, he reveals a variety of topics and shares useful information.


Javohir, @javohircode

281550095_185643900471949_1646104524813200391_n.jpg

A young Frontend developer who shares useful content about programming and IT. And yes, he also has a YouTube channel. It is called Javohir Group.


Nodir Nishonov, @insusambil

285395358_1193590124729687_2747694377413429245_n.jpg

The blogger doesn't have many subscribers on Instagram, so we recommend switching to YouTube SUSAMBIL. It's all about fantasy and geek culture in Uzbek.


Saadulla Abdullaev, @texnoplov

309615400_504456921100899_5583974067931126009_n.jpg

One of the most popular tech bloggers in Uzbekistan.


Marifat Jamalova, @marifat_jamal

251624696_134496872223176_1747608948710981618_n.jpg

The girl will help you prepare and pass the SAT exam.


Mahira, @mahira_ilzat

313924573_501879658530166_8173457096543448000_n.jpg

Keeps a beautiful and useful blog about cooking. Here are reviews, recipes and a lot of interesting content.


@bekhzodacademy

297061867_202055712175036_5694415266416640414_n.jpg

The owner of @elite_school_uz and @it__uz and a novice blogger who helps those who want to study mathematics and prepare for the SAT.

