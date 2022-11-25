9 bloggers from Uzbekistan whose content will be interesting and useful to you ⠀

We tell you about bloggers from Uzbekistan who create interesting content.





TEACHER AZAM, @teacherazam





Blog in Uzbek for those who are interested in English and Western culture. He also runs a YouTube channel of the same name.

⠀

@ustozation

A blogger from Tashkent helps those who want to learn English without boredom.





KUNDUZIY, @khafizzzy





@khafizzzy also runs a YouTube channel. In his blog, he reveals a variety of topics and shares useful information.





Javohir, @javohircode





A young Frontend developer who shares useful content about programming and IT. And yes, he also has a YouTube channel. It is called Javohir Group.





Nodir Nishonov, @insusambil





The blogger doesn't have many subscribers on Instagram, so we recommend switching to YouTube SUSAMBIL. It's all about fantasy and geek culture in Uzbek.





⠀

Saadulla Abdullaev, @texnoplov





One of the most popular tech bloggers in Uzbekistan.





Marifat Jamalova, @marifat_jamal





The girl will help you prepare and pass the SAT exam.





Mahira, @mahira_ilzat





Keeps a beautiful and useful blog about cooking. Here are reviews, recipes and a lot of interesting content.





@bekhzodacademy





The owner of @elite_school_uz and @it__uz and a novice blogger who helps those who want to study mathematics and prepare for the SAT.