9 bloggers from Uzbekistan whose content will be interesting and useful to you ⠀

We tell you about bloggers from Uzbekistan who create interesting content.
TEACHER AZAM, @teacherazam
Blog in Uzbek for those who are interested in English and Western culture. He also runs a YouTube channel of the same name.
KUNDUZIY, @khafizzzy
@khafizzzy also runs a YouTube channel. In his blog, he reveals a variety of topics and shares useful information.
Javohir, @javohircode
A young Frontend developer who shares useful content about programming and IT. And yes, he also has a YouTube channel. It is called Javohir Group.
Nodir Nishonov, @insusambil
The blogger doesn't have many subscribers on Instagram, so we recommend switching to YouTube SUSAMBIL. It's all about fantasy and geek culture in Uzbek.
Saadulla Abdullaev, @texnoplov
One of the most popular tech bloggers in Uzbekistan.
Marifat Jamalova, @marifat_jamal
The girl will help you prepare and pass the SAT exam.
Mahira, @mahira_ilzat
Keeps a beautiful and useful blog about cooking. Here are reviews, recipes and a lot of interesting content.
The owner of @elite_school_uz and @it__uz and a novice blogger who helps those who want to study mathematics and prepare for the SAT.