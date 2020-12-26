Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

8 restaurants in Tashkent to serve Russian salad and dressed herring
17
/

Today at 12:00

8 restaurants in Tashkent to serve Russian salad and dressed herring

Jumanji restaurant, @jumanji.uz

jumanji.jpg


A popular restaurant in the city offers you a wide selection of salads and of course their menu includes classic New Year's salads like Olivier and dressed herring.


Address: 62/2 Yusuf Hos Hodijob st.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 255 42 00


Siesta Pub & Restaurant, @siestapub

siesta.jpg


This restaurant has compiled a new menu for the New Year holidays, which includes all the festive salads.


Address: 98 Amir Temur St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 91 190 99 30


April Verdant Restaurant, @april.verdant.restaurant

april.jpeg


In the New Year's menu, this restaurant has an Olivier with meat or an unusual version of a salad with salmon.


Address: 63 Chinobad St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 90 912 53 33, +998 90 914 53 33


Navvat Restaurant, @navvat_uz

navvat.jpg


In this restaurant you can taste not only delicious kebabs and pilaf, but also classic festive Russian salad.


Address: “Poytaxt” Shopping mall, Matbuotchilar St.

Opening hours: 24/7

Contacts: +998 99 968 68 68


Pasado restaurant & bar, @pasado_uz

Pasado.jpeg


Have you tried Olivier with venison and red caviar? If not, then you should definitely try it in this restaurant.


Address: 72 Yusuf Hos Hodijob St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 215 50 44


La Piola, @lapiolauz

la piola.jpg


La Piola restaurant invites you to enjoy the taste of classic Olivier and delicious dressed herring salad.


Address: 50 Avliyoota St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 878 88 88


Café 1991, @cafe_1991

cafe 1991.jpg


A cozy and beautiful cafe invites you to taste a real Russian salad and dressed herring and remember the taste of the new year.


Address: 7 Mustakilik Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 02:00

Contacts: +998 90 919 91 00


Olivo, @restaurant_olivo

olivo.jpg

In this family restaurant, of course, the New Year's menu is already ready, which includes all the festive salads.


Address: 39b Mirabad St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 93 555 04 44; +998 98 125 60 05

#food #uzbekistan #tashkent #cafeintashkent #restaurantsintashkent
