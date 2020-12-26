8-restaurants-in-tashkent-to-serve-russian-salad-and-dressed-herring

Jumanji restaurant, @jumanji.uz









A popular restaurant in the city offers you a wide selection of salads and of course their menu includes classic New Year's salads like Olivier and dressed herring.





Address: 62/2 Yusuf Hos Hodijob st.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 255 42 00

Siesta Pub & Restaurant, @siestapub









This restaurant has compiled a new menu for the New Year holidays, which includes all the festive salads.





Address: 98 Amir Temur St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 91 190 99 30

April Verdant Restaurant, @april.verdant.restaurant









In the New Year's menu, this restaurant has an Olivier with meat or an unusual version of a salad with salmon.





Address: 63 Chinobad St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 90 912 53 33, +998 90 914 53 33

Navvat Restaurant, @navvat_uz









In this restaurant you can taste not only delicious kebabs and pilaf, but also classic festive Russian salad.





Address: “Poytaxt” Shopping mall, Matbuotchilar St.

Opening hours: 24/7

Contacts: +998 99 968 68 68

Pasado restaurant & bar, @pasado_uz









Have you tried Olivier with venison and red caviar? If not, then you should definitely try it in this restaurant.





Address: 72 Yusuf Hos Hodijob St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 215 50 44

La Piola, @lapiolauz









La Piola restaurant invites you to enjoy the taste of classic Olivier and delicious dressed herring salad.





Address: 50 Avliyoota St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 878 88 88

Café 1991, @cafe_1991









A cozy and beautiful cafe invites you to taste a real Russian salad and dressed herring and remember the taste of the new year.





Address: 7 Mustakilik Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 02:00

Contacts: +998 90 919 91 00

Olivo, @restaurant_olivo





In this family restaurant, of course, the New Year's menu is already ready, which includes all the festive salads.





Address: 39b Mirabad St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 93 555 04 44; +998 98 125 60 05