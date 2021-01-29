Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/9a7/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/9a7221280f805402f11faf540b9094e4.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
8-cozy-cafes-to-serve-breakfasts-in-bishkek
8 cozy cafes to serve breakfasts in Bishkek
38
/

Today at 10:00

8 cozy cafes to serve breakfasts in Bishkek

Boris Coffee & Bakery, @boriscoffeekg


boris.jpg

The cafe offers great breakfast. In their menu, you will find granola, healthy bowls, waffles, cereals, and even Enlish, Amerucan and Turkish breakfast.

Address: 14 Erkindik Blvd., 236 Toktygul St.

Contacts: +966 555 341 166, +996 557 341 166


Bellagio Coffee, @bellagio_coffee

belagio.jpg

This cafe has several branches in the city. On their menu you will find delicious pancakes, cereals and cheesecakes melt in your mouth.

Address: 49 Manas Ave., Erkindik Blvd., 115/2 Ibragimov St., 36k/1 Tolstoi St.

Contacts: +996 707 128 888, +996 770 587 777, +996 501 628 888


Sierra coffee, @sierra.kg

sierra.jpg

The menu includes sweet breakfasts and nourishing breakfasts. This cafe has different types of breakfasts sets with eggs, omlettes. They also offer vegetarian breakfasts.

Address: 62 Toktonalliev St., 57a Manas Ave., 69 Moskovskaya St.

Contacts: +996 770 969 690


Cafe Relax, @caferelax.kg

cafe relax.jpg

A great and cozy cafe to start your day here. They offer a large selection of Turkish breakfasts, cereals, omelets, pide and toast. And in order to cheer up they have a large selection of coffee drinks.

Address: 140 Toktygul St.

Contacts: +996 312 460 901, +996 500 235 235


Pierre Coffee, @pierrecoffeebishkek

pierre.jpg

Cafe offers porridge with different toppings, eggs, classic English breakfast and of course the large varieties of delicious coffee and tea.

Address: 79 Isanov St.

Contacts: +996 702 449 066


Panda Coffee, @panda_coffee_kg

panda.jpg

The menu offers various options for fried eggs, pancakes and crepes. The cafe offers interesting option for serving a croissant with cheese and strawberry jam.

Address: 92 Chui Ave.

Contacts: +996 704 006 900


Social Coffee, @socialcoffee.bishkek

social.jpg

The menu has a large selection of sweet and savory breakfasts. Cafe offers delicious mango bowl, pancakes, crepes with sweet fillings, porridges, acai bowl, puddings and many more.

Address: 62 Razzakov St.

Contacts: +996 701 504 040


Booblik, @ya_booblik

booblik.jpg

Booblik is an interesting and modern café serving cereals, waffles, pancakes, and omelets for breakfast. And for cheerfulness you will be offered to drink delicious coffee.

Address: 5/1 Moldo St., 103 Bokonbaev St., 75/1 Toktogul

Contacts: +996 551 155 555, +996 500 788 788, +996 551 333 555

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#food #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #breakfast #placestogo
Read this article
5 cafes in Almaty that offer to try unusual mulled wine
449
HOW ONE VEGAN FAMILY PRODUCES ECO ICE CREAM AND CREATES A RESTAURANT AND A SHOP OF HE...
1461
“BEKBOTA” UNUSUAL BUTCHERY
1545