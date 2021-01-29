8-cozy-cafes-to-serve-breakfasts-in-bishkek

Boris Coffee & Bakery, @boriscoffeekg









The cafe offers great breakfast. In their menu, you will find granola, healthy bowls, waffles, cereals, and even Enlish, Amerucan and Turkish breakfast.

Address: 14 Erkindik Blvd., 236 Toktygul St.

Contacts: +966 555 341 166, +996 557 341 166





This cafe has several branches in the city. On their menu you will find delicious pancakes, cereals and cheesecakes melt in your mouth.

Address: 49 Manas Ave., Erkindik Blvd., 115/2 Ibragimov St., 36k/1 Tolstoi St.

Contacts: +996 707 128 888, +996 770 587 777, +996 501 628 888

Sierra coffee, @sierra.kg





The menu includes sweet breakfasts and nourishing breakfasts. This cafe has different types of breakfasts sets with eggs, omlettes. They also offer vegetarian breakfasts.

Address: 62 Toktonalliev St., 57a Manas Ave., 69 Moskovskaya St.

Contacts: +996 770 969 690

Cafe Relax, @caferelax.kg





A great and cozy cafe to start your day here. They offer a large selection of Turkish breakfasts, cereals, omelets, pide and toast. And in order to cheer up they have a large selection of coffee drinks.

Address: 140 Toktygul St.

Contacts: +996 312 460 901, +996 500 235 235

Pierre Coffee, @pierrecoffeebishkek





Cafe offers porridge with different toppings, eggs, classic English breakfast and of course the large varieties of delicious coffee and tea.

Address: 79 Isanov St.

Contacts: +996 702 449 066

Panda Coffee, @panda_coffee_kg





The menu offers various options for fried eggs, pancakes and crepes. The cafe offers interesting option for serving a croissant with cheese and strawberry jam.

Address: 92 Chui Ave.

Contacts: +996 704 006 900

Social Coffee, @socialcoffee.bishkek





The menu has a large selection of sweet and savory breakfasts. Cafe offers delicious mango bowl, pancakes, crepes with sweet fillings, porridges, acai bowl, puddings and many more.

Address: 62 Razzakov St.

Contacts: +996 701 504 040

Booblik, @ya_booblik





Booblik is an interesting and modern café serving cereals, waffles, pancakes, and omelets for breakfast. And for cheerfulness you will be offered to drink delicious coffee.

Address: 5/1 Moldo St., 103 Bokonbaev St., 75/1 Toktogul

Contacts: +996 551 155 555, +996 500 788 788, +996 551 333 555