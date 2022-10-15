7-youtube-channels-from-uzbekistan-that-are-worth-watching

We made a list of interesting uzbek YouTube channels.









Jahongir Latipov









Channel whose author shares stories of successful Uzbeks. Jahangir believes that his channel can serve as a source of inspiration for viewers. There is also a Russian-language version.

⠀





Alter Ego







Channel of journalist Kirill Altman. You can find here interesting interviews, topical issues, inspiring personalities and not only that.

⠀





Tyler







All about music and famous artists from the author from Uzbekistan. Videos here are gaining millions of views.

⠀





Umid Gafurov







The channel is in Uzbek language. It's about travel, topical issues of society and interesting events.

⠀





SUBYEKTIV







Another channel in Uzbek language. Author shoots cool reports and shares unusual stories of people.

⠀





Premium STUFF







Channel of the Premium Stuff production center, where a podcast interview with creative figures of Uzbekistan is published.

⠀





Tim Lion







Here you can find reviews of applications and gadgets, as well as unpacking and tutorial videos.