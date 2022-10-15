Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

7 YouTube channels from Uzbekistan that are worth watching
Today at 13:45

7 YouTube channels from Uzbekistan that are worth watching

We made a list of interesting uzbek YouTube channels.



Jahongir Latipov


Channel whose author shares stories of successful Uzbeks. Jahangir believes that his channel can serve as a source of inspiration for viewers. There is also a Russian-language version.


Alter Ego


Channel of journalist Kirill Altman. You can find here interesting interviews, topical issues, inspiring personalities and not only that.


Tyler



All about music and famous artists from the author from Uzbekistan. Videos here are gaining millions of views.


Umid Gafurov


The channel is in Uzbek language. It's about travel, topical issues of society and interesting events.


SUBYEKTIV


Another channel in Uzbek language. Author shoots cool reports and shares unusual stories of people.


Premium STUFF


Channel of the Premium Stuff production center, where a podcast interview with creative figures of Uzbekistan is published.


Tim Lion


Here you can find reviews of applications and gadgets, as well as unpacking and tutorial videos.

#uzbekistan #whattowatch #youtube #tashkent #interview
