7-youtube-channels-from-uzbekistan-that-are-worth-watching

Jahongir Latipov
Channel whose author shares stories of successful Uzbeks. Jahangir believes that his channel can serve as a source of inspiration for viewers. There is also a Russian-language version.
Alter Ego
Channel of journalist Kirill Altman. You can find here interesting interviews, topical issues, inspiring personalities and not only that.
Tyler
All about music and famous artists from the author from Uzbekistan. Videos here are gaining millions of views.
Umid Gafurov
The channel is in Uzbek language. It's about travel, topical issues of society and interesting events.
SUBYEKTIV
Another channel in Uzbek language. Author shoots cool reports and shares unusual stories of people.
Premium STUFF
Channel of the Premium Stuff production center, where a podcast interview with creative figures of Uzbekistan is published.
Tim Lion
Here you can find reviews of applications and gadgets, as well as unpacking and tutorial videos.