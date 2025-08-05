Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
7-places-in-dushanbe-serving-the-best-plov
logo
7 places in Dushanbe serving the best plov
Food

28.07.2025

7 places in Dushanbe serving the best plov

Plov is an essential part of Tajikistan’s culture. In this guide, we’ve gathered seven places in Dushanbe where you can enjoy the most delicious and aromatic plov that will keep you coming back for more.


Markazi Osh, @markazi_osh

A plov center with spacious halls and flavorful plov prepared according to traditional recipes. It’s also perfect for hosting banquets.


Oshi Barodaron, @oshi_barodaron_official

A family restaurant with two branches in the city, perfect for enjoying delicious plov and aromatic tea in a cozy atmosphere.


Kohi Navruz, @choykhona_kohi_navruz

A teahouse with a stylish interior design where, in addition to traditional plov, guests can enjoy a wide variety of national and European dishes.


Taj Plov House, @taj_plov_house

A plov center with authentic national vibes and a unique atmosphere — an excellent spot for gatherings with friends or family get-togethers.


Oshi Alijon, @oshi_alijon

This Tajik cuisine restaurant offers hearty plov with beef or lamb.


Davron

A spacious teahouse with plenty of seating both in the main hall and on the summer terrace. Here you’ll find aromatic plov and juicy kebabs.


Mohi Nav

A canteen with a national-style interior and cozy topchans — the perfect place for warm gatherings with your closest ones.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#tajikistan #food #dushanbe #placestoeat #plov
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Where to dine near Registan: 5 great restaurants in Samarkand
Where to dine near Registan: 5 great restaurants in Samarkand
10 stylish venues to visit in Pavlodar
10 stylish venues to visit in Pavlodar
8 best restaurants in Tashkent to visit for a unique gastronomic experience
8 best restaurants in Tashkent to visit for a unique gastronomic experience
Where to find the best somsa in Tashkent: 10 top spots
Where to find the best somsa in Tashkent: 10 top spots
Where to enjoy coffee in Almaty: 10 cozy and stylish cafés
Where to enjoy coffee in Almaty: 10 cozy and stylish cafés