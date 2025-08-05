7-places-in-dushanbe-serving-the-best-plov

Plov is an essential part of Tajikistan’s culture. In this guide, we’ve gathered seven places in Dushanbe where you can enjoy the most delicious and aromatic plov that will keep you coming back for more.





Markazi Osh, @markazi_osh

A plov center with spacious halls and flavorful plov prepared according to traditional recipes. It’s also perfect for hosting banquets.





Oshi Barodaron, @oshi_barodaron_official

A family restaurant with two branches in the city, perfect for enjoying delicious plov and aromatic tea in a cozy atmosphere.





Kohi Navruz, @choykhona_kohi_navruz

A teahouse with a stylish interior design where, in addition to traditional plov, guests can enjoy a wide variety of national and European dishes.





Taj Plov House, @taj_plov_house

A plov center with authentic national vibes and a unique atmosphere — an excellent spot for gatherings with friends or family get-togethers.





Oshi Alijon, @oshi_alijon

This Tajik cuisine restaurant offers hearty plov with beef or lamb.





Davron

A spacious teahouse with plenty of seating both in the main hall and on the summer terrace. Here you’ll find aromatic plov and juicy kebabs.





Mohi Nav

A canteen with a national-style interior and cozy topchans — the perfect place for warm gatherings with your closest ones.