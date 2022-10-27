Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

7 news about Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanis that will surprise you
News

Yesterday at 19:45

7 news about Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanis that will surprise you

The most interesting news about Kazakhstan in recent times


Shavkat Rakhmonov and the film from the UFC

5995343f6c8936b5bd879e872d6a0499.jpg

The famous UFC promotion has released a documentary story about a Kazakhstani fighter. The fighter became the first representative of Kazakhstan to take part in the UFC Connected show. The film also includes the history, traditions, customs and culture of the Kazakh people.

Anna Danilina and the final WTA tournament

The Kazakh tennis player created a sensation at the tournament in Mexico. Danilina will perform at the final WTA tournament, which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas. Anna became the second Kazakhstani woman in history to whom this achievement was submitted.

Dimash Kudaibergen and the most expensive music video

19a75bf8f2.jpg

The Kazakh singer released a video clip for the song The Story of One Sky according to his own script. He spent more than seven million dollars and three years of his life on it.

Kazakhstan and the Biathlon World Cup

In March 2023, the Biathlon World Championship among juniors and young men will be held on the basis of the National Ski Center in Shchuchinsk. Kazakhstan will host such a competition for the first time. About 800 athletes from more than 50 countries of the world are expected to participate.

Roman Varlamov and work at Ralph Lauren

0744a206518ed59caa30049a88d7f49d.jpeg

A 25-year-old Kazakhstani from Petropavlovsk became the official photographer of Ralph Lauren

Freedom Finance and Qualified Investor Status in China

The Securities Market Regulatory Commission of the People's Republic of China has recognized Freedom Finance Global as a qualified foreign investor. The company from Timur Turlov's holding was the first in Central Asia to receive such a certificate.

Kazakhstan national football team and historic victory in the League of Nations

picture.png

The Kazakhstan national football team won the group in the League of Nations for the first time. The team took the first place in the group.


Сover photo source: itinari.com

