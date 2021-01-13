Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

7-most-popular-couriers-and-delivery-services-in-almaty-and-nur-sultan
7 most popular couriers and delivery services in Almaty and Nur-Sultan
12
/

Today at 19:00

7 most popular couriers and delivery services in Almaty and Nur-Sultan

Delivery services in Almaty and Nur-Sultan


@glovo_kz

glovo.jpg


It is probably the most famous delivery service. They deliver on the same day and not only groceries, but also medicines, dishes from restaurants and many more.

Order taking:

Almaty: 09:00 — 21:40

Nur-Sultan: 10:00 — 22:30


@arbuz_kz

arbuz.jpeg

Couriers of the online supermarket Arbuz.kz deliver a huge amount of goods — from fresh vegetables and fruits to household chemicals and goods everyday. Order taking from 09:00 to 20:00, and orders are delivered from 09:00 to 22:00.


@instashop.kz

It is fast food delivery in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, which delivers from METRO, Magnum Cash&Carry, Galmart, Interfood supermarkets. Orders taking 24/7.


@jmart.kz

JMart.kz is part of the ecosystem and marketplace from Jysan Bank. Thinking about its customers, the bank has created a unique product in order to simplify the process of finding and buying any goods on the Internet for customers without worries about their safety during delivery.

Order taking from 09:00 to 20:00.


Delivery in Almaty


@dastarkhan24.kz

0d9f0f7073a5e04bceaed8abcaa75661.jpg

Dastarkhan24 is a fast and convenient service for ordering products. 24/7 delivery.


Delivery in Nur-Sultan


@vkusmartastana

“Vkus Mart” is a chain of Moscow supermarkets with an assortment of more than 10,000 products with specialized culinary and confectionery houses.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00, and food delivery from 11:00 to 18:00.


@astykzhan

del.jpg

Application with catalog and promotions. The motto is economy, convenience, quality.

Working hours: 08:00 — 24:00, food delivery from 10:00 to 23:00.

#almaty #nursultan #shopping #delivery
