7-most-popular-couriers-and-delivery-services-in-almaty-and-nur-sultan

It is probably the most famous delivery service. They deliver on the same day and not only groceries, but also medicines, dishes from restaurants and many more.

Order taking:

Almaty: 09:00 — 21:40

Nur-Sultan: 10:00 — 22:30





@arbuz_kz

Couriers of the online supermarket Arbuz.kz deliver a huge amount of goods — from fresh vegetables and fruits to household chemicals and goods everyday. Order taking from 09:00 to 20:00, and orders are delivered from 09:00 to 22:00.





@instashop.kz

It is fast food delivery in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, which delivers from METRO, Magnum Cash&Carry, Galmart, Interfood supermarkets. Orders taking 24/7.





@jmart.kz

JMart.kz is part of the ecosystem and marketplace from Jysan Bank. Thinking about its customers, the bank has created a unique product in order to simplify the process of finding and buying any goods on the Internet for customers without worries about their safety during delivery.

Order taking from 09:00 to 20:00.

Delivery in Almaty





@dastarkhan24.kz





Dastarkhan24 is a fast and convenient service for ordering products. 24/7 delivery.

Delivery in Nur-Sultan





@vkusmartastana

“Vkus Mart” is a chain of Moscow supermarkets with an assortment of more than 10,000 products with specialized culinary and confectionery houses.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00, and food delivery from 11:00 to 18:00.





@astykzhan





Application with catalog and promotions. The motto is economy, convenience, quality.

Working hours: 08:00 — 24:00, food delivery from 10:00 to 23:00.