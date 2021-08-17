Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

7-most-creative-pr-agencies-in-central-asia
7 most creative PR agencies in Central Asia
11
Main page
/
Professionals

16.03.2021

7 most creative PR agencies in Central Asia

WE communication agency

5.jpg

WE is a communications agency with a wide network of business contacts in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The agency specializes in PR-support of foreign brands in new unfamiliar markets. The agency's portfolio also includes its own media publication about the people of Central Asia more than 500,000 monthly.

Services:

- PR support and work with the media

- Influence on marketing

- organization of business contacts

- development of a creative strategy, adaptation to the market

- media buying

Contacts: [email protected]


Grey Cardinals, greycardinals.org


greycardinals.jpg

The first PR outsourcing agency in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Managing partners: Alexander Kerimov and Olga Kalenchuk.

Services:

- PR analytics and competitor monitoring

- work with the reputation and promotion of the first person of the company

- copywriting, all types of PR-texts

- work with bloggers and opinion leaders

- organization and promotion of events, including for journalists

- PR support - work at exhibitions, forums, organization of sponsorship.

Big name, bigname.kz


КThe company operates in the field of personal, reputational PR and advanced continuing education with an effective team of creative individuals.

General Director - Yerzhan Nusipbekov.

Services:

- reputational PR

- anti-crisis PR

- creating brands

- outsourcing of the company's press service.

Manifestum, manifestum.kz


The agency provides services in the field of external and internal communications. Helps build and maintain a reputation.

Services:

- development and implementation of a PR strategy

- analysis and forecasting of communication risks.

Dbar, dibar.kz


Communication digital agency develops strategies using modern tools.

Services:

- reputation audit

- search for cool reasons for successful brand promotion.

TBWA\CAC\Tashkent, tbwa-tashkent.uz, facebook


tbwa.jpg

Central Asia Agency of the Year 2019 according to the Red Jolbors Central Asian communications festival.

Partner and Creative Director of TBWA CAC Tashkent - Farhod Norbaev

Services:

- Digital strategies

- digital campaigns.

Kombinat, kombinat.agency


kombinat.jpg

Top 1 in the rating of creative agencies in Central Asia. Awards for 2018-2019: Cannes Lions, Spikes, Epica, Ad Black Sea, Wow Done awards, Kyiv International Advertising Festival, White Square, Ad Stars, Red Jolbors, TAF.

Services:

- strategy development

- development of content for viral activities.

#pr #marketing
