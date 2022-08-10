7-banks-in-turkey-where-expats-can-open-an-account

We will tell you about seven Turkish banks where you can open an account upon arrival in the country.







Anyone can open an account in Turkish banks. But this requires personal presence. This service is not available remotely. Turkish accounts are suitable for Swift transfers, paying for online subscriptions, and just to maintain solvency in Turkey.





The process itself does not take much time and effort, but you may be refused for no good reason. The fact is that not all banks welcome foreign residents. Even in different branches of the same bank, you can be denied in the first one, and accepted in the second one.

From the documents you will need: a passport, a Turkish TIN, a sim card and cash for a deposit. Regarding the residence permit, you need to check with each bank separately.





Garanti BBVA

Garanti Bank is the second largest private bank in Turkey. Provides services in all areas of business, including payment systems, retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking. They issue invoices for expats without any problems, and the card is sent by courier or mail.









The main advantage of this bank is favorable conditions for deposits with low rates. Denizbank works not only with Turkish citizens, but also focuses on foreign investors. English-speaking staff and the English version of the official website is a nice bonus.

The bank will issue you a personalized card on the day of the application.







The financial institution is represented in different countries of the world. The most complete package of services and operations is available to clients.









The main activity of the bank is aimed at services for foreigners in Turkey. They also have branches in China, the UK and the Middle East.







The main advantage of the bank among other institutions is the presence of an extensive network of branches in Turkey. The staff also provides services in English.





HSBC



HSBC offers a range of the most popular banking services. The bank offers a wide range of products to corporate, commercial and private clients.







It is the third largest Turkish bank in terms of assets. It has three international branches located in New York, Bahrain and Arbil. VakifBank offers many services: mortgage loan, online payment of bills, Swift Code transfers outside of Turkey, transfers of funds within Turkey to other banks.