WE
Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


6 worth reading books of Uzbek literature
Good deeds

23.09.2022

6 worth reading books of Uzbek literature

We have compiled a list of Uzbek literature that is worth reading.



Abdulla Qodiri, Days gone by

книги


Otabek infinitely loves his beloved. He understands that she is not a thing that he got naturally, it is impossible to use brute force and scoff at her.


Ulmas Umarbekov, It’s hard to be human

The heroes of the novel are young people taking their first independent steps in life. Story about the love of a rural girl for a young man from the city.


Xudoyberdi To'xtaboyev, Light in an abandoned house

рекомендации книги


Story of an older brother who selflessly keeps the fire of his native hearth during the war years.


Aibek, Navoi

Novel recreates pictures of the life of the Timurid era, when Herat was the state center of the Central Asian state of Sultan Hussein Baykara.


Abdulla Qadiri, Scorpion from the Altar

книги рекомендации


Story of Anvar, a young clerk in the office of the khan, and his beloved Rano, who was sold by her father to the khan's harem.


Khudaiberdy Tukhtabaev, The magic hat

A fairy tale about a boy named Hashim, in whose hands one day a fabulous magic hat fell into. Khashimdzhan sets out to travel the world.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#uzbekistan #book #read #uzbek #bookstore
