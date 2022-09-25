6-worth-reading-books-of-uzbek-literature

We have compiled a list of Uzbek literature that is worth reading.









Abdulla Qodiri, Days gone by











Otabek infinitely loves his beloved. He understands that she is not a thing that he got naturally, it is impossible to use brute force and scoff at her.





Ulmas Umarbekov, It’s hard to be human





The heroes of the novel are young people taking their first independent steps in life. Story about the love of a rural girl for a young man from the city.





Xudoyberdi To'xtaboyev, Light in an abandoned house











Story of an older brother who selflessly keeps the fire of his native hearth during the war years.





Aibek, Navoi





Novel recreates pictures of the life of the Timurid era, when Herat was the state center of the Central Asian state of Sultan Hussein Baykara.





Abdulla Qadiri, Scorpion from the Altar











Story of Anvar, a young clerk in the office of the khan, and his beloved Rano, who was sold by her father to the khan's harem.





Khudaiberdy Tukhtabaev, The magic hat





A fairy tale about a boy named Hashim, in whose hands one day a fabulous magic hat fell into. Khashimdzhan sets out to travel the world.