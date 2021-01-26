Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

6-unusual-and-picturesque-places-near-almaty-in-winter
6 unusual and picturesque places near Almaty in winter
28
/

Today at 11:00

6 unusual and picturesque places near Almaty in winter

Warning: do not visit mountainous areas without knowing the route and without the necessary equipment. Plan your hike with a qualified guide and never go to the mountains alone.


Butakovsky waterfall


Butakovsky.jpg
Source: @andreyalmazoff


Butakovsky waterfall attracts tourists not only in summer. In winter, it freezes and becomes motionless, which attracts many people.


Shokur gorge and waterfall

шокур.jpg

The waterfall is located in the Shokur gorge not far from the Big Almaty lake. The gorge is small, but very picturesque. It is also called "Moon Glade". It is not so popular with tourists in comparison with the Big Almaty Lake, so the nature here is in its most pristine form.

Pressure ridges on Kapchagai


kapchagai.jpg
Source: @anastassiyapalko


Kapchagai reservoir has become one of the most popular places in winter among Almaty residents. All because of the blocks of ice that cover the entire coast. Here you can take truly magical photos.


Alcoves on Kok Zhailau


kok zhailau (2).jpg

Source: @zabugorshiki

The improvement of Kok-Zhailau is one of the good news of the past year. Now, getting to the tract has become a little easier thanks to the stairs at the beginning of the route. Upon reaching the location, you will find a triangular alcoves where you can stop and take a break from the road.


Ice volcano in Kegen


ice volcano.jpg

Source: @dmitryakovskiy

This ice volcano appears every winter. It comes from the artesian water gushing from the ground.


Ice cave and Tuyuk su glacier

tuyuk su.jpg

Source: @shurik_karazhigitov


This cave is a real miracle in Trans-Ili Alatau, which makes everyone go to the mountains. It was formed due to cold air and water droplets.

#almaty #kazakhstan #photo #placetogoalmaty #placestogo
