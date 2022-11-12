6-new-places-in-the-capital-of-uzbekistan

We tell you what new places have appeared in Tashkent.





Oceanarium, @magiccityaquarium





An oceanarium has appeared on the territory of Magic City. This is a kind of underwater museum with living exhibits — inhabitants of the marine environment.





National Park, @milliy.bog





It was built back in 1932. Recently, new complexes have appeared on the territory of the park: the alley of writers, the building of the Writers' Union, the Museum of the history of the city of Tashkent, the entertainment center "Magic community".





Russian Language Center, @russkiy.uz





This center provides an opportunity for people of all ages to receive free training in six educational programs.





Qanotchi, @qanotchi





The chips of the establishment are a juicy beef Qanotchi burger, "Lamb seeds" and, of course, chicken wings. Another feature of the new cafe, Qanotchi, is natural local meat.





The third branch of Caffee'issimo, @caffeeissimo

In the Mirabad district of the capital, the grand opening of the third branch of the Caffee'issimo cafe, beloved by all residents of the capital, took place.





Gōsht Doner, @gosht.doner

The opening of a new fast food from restaurateur Abdurashid Iminov has not been going on for a long time and is working in test mode. They say that here the meat is morinated according to special recipes.