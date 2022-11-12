Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

6 new places in the capital of Uzbekistan
Places

10.11.2022

6 new places in the capital of Uzbekistan

We tell you what new places have appeared in Tashkent.


Oceanarium, @magiccityaquarium

aquarium4.jpg

An oceanarium has appeared on the territory of Magic City. This is a kind of underwater museum with living exhibits — inhabitants of the marine environment.


National Park, @milliy.bog

306935585_420984756804225_7430305725734170904_n.jpg

It was built back in 1932. Recently, new complexes have appeared on the territory of the park: the alley of writers, the building of the Writers' Union, the Museum of the history of the city of Tashkent, the entertainment center "Magic community".


Russian Language Center, @russkiy.uz

309695742_554487836434328_9138451450608671781_n.jpg

This center provides an opportunity for people of all ages to receive free training in six educational programs.


Qanotchi, @qanotchi

314720329_670233748030084_462971689432287402_n.jpg

The chips of the establishment are a juicy beef Qanotchi burger, "Lamb seeds" and, of course, chicken wings. Another feature of the new cafe, Qanotchi, is natural local meat.


The third branch of Caffee'issimo, @caffeeissimo

DSC_8279.jpg

Source of the photo: myday.uz

In the Mirabad district of the capital, the grand opening of the third branch of the Caffee'issimo cafe, beloved by all residents of the capital, took place.


Gōsht Doner, @gosht.doner

312990871_569786558288142_8363670483289671141_n.jpg

The opening of a new fast food from restaurateur Abdurashid Iminov has not been going on for a long time and is working in test mode. They say that here the meat is morinated according to special recipes.

