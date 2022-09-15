Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

6 new places in Astana where you can take a walk
Today at 19:45

6 new places in Astana where you can take a walk

What new public spaces have opened in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Public space on Barayev Street

astana

Everything superfluous was removed here and several excellent places for recreation were built: landscaping, benches and swings. It is especially pleasant to walk here in the evening, when the garlands light up along the street.


Piano near Meloman


This summer, near Meloman store on Respublica avenu a bright piano appeared. And anyone can play it. If you were worried about it in the fall, then don't worry — there is a cover for it that protects the tool from rain.


The square near the mosque

astana

Photo source: twitter.com


A new point of attraction for Astana residents. Bright fountains are dancing in front of the new mosque! You can take a walk and take beautiful photos. Astana residents come here every day to relax and admire a work of architectural art.


Laser Golden Eagle


It is an extraordinary mural, which is more interesting to watch at night, not during the day. It lights up with bright colors at dusk. Search at the address Bigeldinov street 5.


Amphitheater in the Presidential Park

astana

Photo source: pinterest.com


A venue for events and performances and a place for citizens to relax. There is a playground nearby.


The Vstrecha district


The area at the intersection of Abylai Khan and Manas streets. A comfortable pedestrian zone has already been created here. More comfortable conditions for trading are created for sellers.

#astana #kazakhstan #wheretogo #placestogoastana #placestogo
