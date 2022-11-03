6-main-events-in-marketing-in-central-asia

We have gathered for you six major events in the field of marketing and advertising in Central Asia.





Central Asian Communication Festival Red Jolbors





The main event in the marketing world of Central Asia. This year the festival has already been held for the 11th time.

Each event includes educational lectures from practitioners from all over the world, an award ceremony for the best communication solutions and parties for effective networking.





RAF Regional Advertising Forum





An event of the advertising and media industry, where both local and foreign experts take part.



This year the forum will be held on November 3 and will bring together the leaders of the advertising, media and marketing spheres. The Tribune Award will be held as part of the event.





International Marketing Business Forum MAKON Marketing Forum





A major professional forum in Central Asia, which brings together entrepreneurs and leading experts in the field of marketing on one platform. It takes place in Uzbekistan.



Here you can get up-to-date knowledge and effective business development tools from market experts.





Tashkent Advertising Festival TAF!





TAF! is an international advertising festival that takes place in Uzbekistan. The event includes a competition for the best advertising, a conference and an award ceremony for the winners of the competition.







International DIGITAL FEST Forum





This year, a large-scale event has already been held in Kyrgyzstan for the 11th time. At the forum, current experts from large companies share trends and tell how to promote business and brands in the new digital reality mode.



Also within the framework of the event, the best companies and experts are awarded at the DIGITAL FEST AWARDS.





Kazakhstan Marketing Conference

A discussion platform where marketing professionals share best practices, discuss topical issues of the field, trends, new tools and technologies.



The event has been held under the auspices of Kazakhstan Growth Forum since 2018.