WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

6-georgian-restaurants-in-nur-sultan
6 georgian restaurants in Nur-Sultan
27
/

Today at 19:00

6 georgian restaurants in Nur-Sultan

Daredzhani, @daredzhani

daredzhani.jpg

Perhaps one of the favorite Georgian restaurants in the city. Hot khachapuri, khinkali on marble dough and favorite wine are a place for gourmets and lovers of Georgian cuisine.

Address: 11 Republic Ave., 34 Kabanbai Batyr Ave.

Contacts: 8 775 303 03 88


Osoba, @osoba.ge

osoba.jpg

One of the most popular places for lovers of Georgian cuisine. Here you can taste all the best — juicy khinkali, shashlik, Georgian salads. Residents love this place for its cozy atmosphere and large portions.

Address: 39 Zheltoksan St., 34 Petrov St.

Contacts: 8 778 633 30 34, 8 702 565 43 04


Gruzin, @gruzin_kz

gruzin.jpg

In this restaurant you will find everything, vaunted hospitality, traditional gourmet Georgian cuisine and real homemade wine.

Address: 8 Bokekhan St.

Contacts: 8 708 888 05 37


Tiflis, @tiflis.kz

tiflis.jpg

Georgian restaurant with a variety of Georgian cuisine on the menu. Here you can taste delicious khinkali, several types of khachapuri and of course Georgian wine.

Address: 10 Imanov St.

Contacts: 8 701 553 70 33


Mamashvili, @mamashvili.kz

Mamashvili.jpg

Cozy Georgian restaurant Mamashvili invites you to enjoy good dishes and travel to sunny Georgia. Here you will be offered to taste homemade churchkhella, hummus, shashalyk, and ojakhuri.

Address: 65 Kenesary St.

Contacts: 8 708 425 63 50


Gemrieli, @cafe_gemrieli_

Gemrieli.jpg

Today Georgian cuisine has become very popular, and in this cafe everyone can taste their favorite Georgian dishes. Talented chefs know all the subtleties and secrets of their preparation.

Address: 4 Agybai Batyr St.

Contacts: 8 701 120 62 36, 8 7172 21 64 28

#restaurant #food #georgia #cuisine #placestoeatastana
