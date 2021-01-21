6-georgian-restaurants-in-nur-sultan

Daredzhani, @daredzhani





Perhaps one of the favorite Georgian restaurants in the city. Hot khachapuri, khinkali on marble dough and favorite wine are a place for gourmets and lovers of Georgian cuisine.

Address: 11 Republic Ave., 34 Kabanbai Batyr Ave.

Contacts: 8 775 303 03 88

Osoba, @osoba.ge





One of the most popular places for lovers of Georgian cuisine. Here you can taste all the best — juicy khinkali, shashlik, Georgian salads. Residents love this place for its cozy atmosphere and large portions.

Address: 39 Zheltoksan St., 34 Petrov St.

Contacts: 8 778 633 30 34, 8 702 565 43 04

Gruzin, @gruzin_kz





In this restaurant you will find everything, vaunted hospitality, traditional gourmet Georgian cuisine and real homemade wine.

Address: 8 Bokekhan St.

Contacts: 8 708 888 05 37

Tiflis, @tiflis.kz





Georgian restaurant with a variety of Georgian cuisine on the menu. Here you can taste delicious khinkali, several types of khachapuri and of course Georgian wine.

Address: 10 Imanov St.

Contacts: 8 701 553 70 33

Mamashvili, @mamashvili.kz





Cozy Georgian restaurant Mamashvili invites you to enjoy good dishes and travel to sunny Georgia. Here you will be offered to taste homemade churchkhella, hummus, shashalyk, and ojakhuri.

Address: 65 Kenesary St.

Contacts: 8 708 425 63 50

Gemrieli, @cafe_gemrieli_





Today Georgian cuisine has become very popular, and in this cafe everyone can taste their favorite Georgian dishes. Talented chefs know all the subtleties and secrets of their preparation.

Address: 4 Agybai Batyr St.

Contacts: 8 701 120 62 36, 8 7172 21 64 28