Subscribe

5 successful eco projects in Almaty
Places

22.02.2023

5 successful eco projects in Almaty

We tell you what environmental projects are successfully developing in Almaty and will help you lead a normal life.


Rocket Plastic, @rocketplastic


Rocket Plastic manufactures plastic recycling equipment using Precious Plastic technology, and also creates the simplest items from recycled material: clothespins, wall and table clocks, decorative tiles, bowls, vases and bowls, and organizers for small items.


Localfeed, @localfeed_kz


Localfeed is engaged in the processing of bread for the production of animal feed. In some courtyards of the city, bright yellow cylindrical containers are located next to the garbage cans. They are made for baked goods that are no longer fit to eat.


ecosen, @ecosen.kz


ecosen accept waste for recycling, train waste sorting and develop eco-infrastructure. ECOSEN is also developing a mobile application that helps people understand sorting and shows recycling points. Users record the results and they receive a cash reward.


EcoNetwork, @eco.network

EcoNetwork teaches smart consumption. The project's activities are aimed at creating environmental awareness, reducing the carbon footprint of companies and individuals, reducing waste generated and recycling it. EcoNetwork is currently developing the Green Office project on how to make a business more environmentally friendly by saving resources.


Recycle Birge!, @recycle.birge

Recycle Birge! is a public movement that is engaged in environmental education, promoting the idea of separate waste collection for a wide range of Almaty residents. The project holds eco-subbotniks, lectures and master classes from experts, eco-activists and eco-bloggers.

#almaty #kazakhstan #healthy #nature #ecology
