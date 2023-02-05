Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
5-new-places-in-almaty-that-have-opened-recently
5 new places in Almaty that have opened recently
113
Main page
/
Places

03.02.2023

5 new places in Almaty that have opened recently

If you are looking for new places in Almaty, see this article.


AUYL, @auyl.almaty

AUYL is a new project of the @abr.kz network. A panoramic view of the Medeu opens from here. The interior is made in a modern ethnic style. In the menu you can find: tandoor cakes, sorpa, asyp, bal-kuyrdak and other national dishes.


The culprits, @vinovniki.kz

New restaurant of author's cuisine. It serves well-known dishes with a modern interpretation. A feature of the institution is an open kitchen. Guests can watch the cooking process.


DOC, @doc.bar.almaty

DOC is vinyl records, crispy pintxos and a rich wine list. The menu includes appetizers, hot dishes, sharkoutries, brunches, cheeses and desserts.


Doner 42, @doner42almaty

High-tech doner from the creators of Dodo Pizza. Dishes are prepared here according to their own technology: the meat is baked in a combi steamer, and the flatbread is fried on a grill of its own design.


Crepe & coffee, @crepecoffeealmaty

Crepe & coffee is a new cozy coffee shop. The restaurant's menu offers a wide range of pancakes with different fillings, as well as hot drinks.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#almaty #kazakhstan #placetogoalmaty #placestoeat #new
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
5 recreational areas in Astana where you can spend the weekend outdoor
2771
New Tashkent. Urban spaces and events for modern nomads
246
Where to go in Tashkent: 20 places recommended by the capital's influencers
755
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.