5-new-places-in-almaty-that-have-opened-recently

If you are looking for new places in Almaty, see this article.





AUYL, @auyl.almaty

AUYL is a new project of the @abr.kz network. A panoramic view of the Medeu opens from here. The interior is made in a modern ethnic style. In the menu you can find: tandoor cakes, sorpa, asyp, bal-kuyrdak and other national dishes.





The culprits, @vinovniki.kz

New restaurant of author's cuisine. It serves well-known dishes with a modern interpretation. A feature of the institution is an open kitchen. Guests can watch the cooking process.





DOC, @doc.bar.almaty

DOC is vinyl records, crispy pintxos and a rich wine list. The menu includes appetizers, hot dishes, sharkoutries, brunches, cheeses and desserts.





Doner 42, @doner42almaty

High-tech doner from the creators of Dodo Pizza. Dishes are prepared here according to their own technology: the meat is baked in a combi steamer, and the flatbread is fried on a grill of its own design.





Crepe & coffee, @crepecoffeealmaty

Crepe & coffee is a new cozy coffee shop. The restaurant's menu offers a wide range of pancakes with different fillings, as well as hot drinks.