WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

5 new places in Almaty: premium eco-hotel and establishments
Main page
/
Places

26.01.2023

5 new places in Almaty: premium eco-hotel and establishments

We tell you what new places have appeared in Almaty.


Qazaq Ayul, @qazaqauyl

Qazaq Ayul is a new premium eco-hotel in the Medeu Gorge. Each house has its own terrace, from where a beautiful view of the mountains of the Trans-Ili Alatau opens. The rooms are also equipped with saunas, which can be used at any time.


CHICKO, @chicko_kz

CHICKO is a new Korean street food establishment. Here you can try punnopan with custard, kimchijige, eomuk and many other dishes that are prepared on the streets of Seoul and in popular mukbang.


ABRA, @abra__kz

ABRA is a new restaurant with author's cuisine from chef Ravil Tenishev, @rtenishev. The menu includes: milk chicken with saffron, spinach ravioli stuffed with sauce, mushroom cappuccino with malt chips and other gourmet dishes.


ASSORTI PARK, @assorti_park

ASSORTI PARK is a new establishment serving European, Oriental and Georgian cuisines. Here you can hold family events and corporate events.


Coffee BOOM, @coffeeboom.almaty

A new Coffee BOOM coffee house has opened in the Riverside residential complex. The establishment has a convenient location. The menu includes desserts, hot drinks, salads, breakfasts and more.

