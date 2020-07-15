Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

5 most iconic Buddhist temples in South Korea
5 most iconic Buddhist temples in South Korea

Bulguksa


Bulguksa.jpg
Photo source: thisiskoreatours.com

Bulguksa is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and encompasses seven National treasures of South Korea. Bulguksa is a temple complex that comprises a series of wooden buildings on raised stone terraces.
It's a must-see place in Gyeongju, as it is UNESCO World Heritage Site together with the Seokguram Grotto, which lies four kilometers to the east.


Tongdosa


Tongdosa.jpg
Photo source: korea.net

Tongdosa Temple is one of the three main Buddhist temples in South Korea. It symbolizes the Buddha. It contains fragments of the ashes and clothing of the founder of Buddhism. The only Buddhist temple in South Korea does not have a statue of the Buddha. The temple is located in the mountains of Yangsan.


Haeinsa


Haeinsa.jpg
Photo source: wikimedia.org

It is one of the most famous Buddhist temples in South Korea. It is most notable for being the home of the Tripitaka Koreana, the whole of the Buddhist Scriptures carved onto 81,350 wooden printing blocks, which it has housed since 1398. As the oldest depository of the Tripitaka, they reveal an astonishing mastery of the invention and implementation of the conservation techniques used to preserve these woodblocks. Haeinsa Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.


Jogyesa


Jogyesa.jpg
Photo source: Steve

Jogyesa is a beautiful Buddhist temple dating from the fourteenth century. Jogyesa Temple's features are a mix of traditional temple and palace architecture. Temple is famous for its long history and is considered a popular tourist attraction in the South Korean capital.


Beomeosa


Beomeosa.jpg
Photo source: lonelyplanet.com

It is the main temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in Busan. Temple is a very peaceful and calming site contrasting with the city of Busan. Surrounded by hiking trails, woodland, and striking mountain scenery, it’s a popular spot for tourists and locals. You can participate in ceremonies or stay there for a night, but booking is required.

We thank for the help in creating the article Kay Chan and Mai Nguyen.

#korea #architecture #landmarks #seoul #temple
990