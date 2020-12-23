Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
5 cafes in Almaty that offer to try unusual mulled wine
5 cafes in Almaty that offer to try unusual mulled wine

Daredzhani, @daredzhani

With the onset of the cold season, Daredzhani did not stand aside and added hot mulled wine based on real Georgian wine to the menu.


Address: 71 Dostyk Ave.; 85 Kunaev Ave.; 328 Navoi St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 702 678 96 16


Nedelka, @cafenedelka

The most popular cafe in Almaty could not bypass tradition and of course added spicy drinks to its menu. Here you will be offered to taste autumn mulled wine, cranberry mulled wine and cherry grog.


Address: 19 Abai Ave.; 103 Zheltoksan St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 727 291 90 40; 8 727 220 39 65


Wine Cafe & Shop, @wine_cafe_and_shop

If you get cold during a walk and want to feel how a hot aromatic drink warms you from the inside, Wine Cafe & Shop will be happy to prepare mulled wine for you from excellent wine, fruits and spices.


Address: 128/104 Nazarbayeva Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 755 88 33


Big Apple Coffee, @big_apple_coffee

This popular café of the city offers to try an unusual combination of red wine, cocoa and spices - this is how they get a chocolate mulled wine. There are also other warming drinks on the menu like spicy grog, Baileys cocoa and of course Irish coffee.


Address: 145 Abylai Khan Ave.; 87 Gogol St.; AFD, B entrence, 36 Al-Farabi Ave.; 38 Al-Farabi Ave.

Opening hours: 07:30 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 702 911 81 11


Double Coffee, @doublecoffee_almaty

In this cozy coffee shop you can enjoy a hot, spicy classic mulled wine.


Address: 94 Nauryzbay Batyr St.; 58 Gogol St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 777 000 06 77; 8 775 000 08 44

