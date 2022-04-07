Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

34 brands from Central Asia that will surprise you and foreign guests
07.04.2021

34 brands from Central Asia that will surprise you and foreign guests

The culture of Central Asia is rich and beautiful. There are many designers in our countries who are proud of the nomadic culture and create modern brands with a national flavor. We will only talk about some of them.


Kazakhstan

ROXWEAR, @weareroxwear


907d63397604f0e42b26ee6f8bb069e1.jpg

The founder of the brand is Roxana Adilbekova. Created a brand that tells the story of Central Asia. Talks about her culture and the mix of peoples in the international market. The collection has stylish and bold clothes for modern nomads.


QURAQ KORPE, @kurak_korpe


d6076fe91c7ac183ba5c7c41f30741ee (2).jpg

Another clothing brand from Kazakhstan is for those who like to emphasize their style. Here you can buy modern designer clothes and textiles in ethno-style: comfortable dresses and bright chapans.


ZOII, @zoii.shop


19f9798ac00c0cbf9269453488b5a04e.jpg

Spacious and stylish bags from a designer from Kazakhstan. They are made of natural materials and decorated with oriental prints.


Tomiris Collection, @tomiris_collection.kz


91051bb17a58e5fcf15546970b2871ed.jpg

Kazakh national jewelry has returned to fashion and goes well with modern clothes. The brand creates jewelry made of silver and bronze with natural stones.


Samidel, @_samidel_


7b7a04a586d5022b9cb21073cf962c53.jpg

A brand of casual and evening clothes for women with national ornaments. He often participates in international screenings and is quite famous abroad.


Aya Bapani, @aya_bapani


517606312dd8204ed041f2ba48de9d87.jpg

Aya Bapani offers clothing inspired by Kazakh traditions and the history of the nomadic people.


Sultankhan, @sultankhan_kazakhstan


dd4c2f225419b7910b901289b5476342.jpg

A brand where you can buy national clothes for everyday life. For example, jackets with Kazakh ornaments or abayki for women.


Turkmen Carpets, @turkmen.carpets


020833eb32d3a9aa1f111419558f34a9.jpg

Store for handmade natural wool rugs. There is a large selection of colors and designs. And the carpets will fit the interior of any modern person's apartment.


D.ART, @d.art_almaty


e406efb58860853ea872fc202d4bbd37.jpg

ADILI, @adili.kz


9d2b9034168997bbc14c62e71eb269c2.jpg

The brand started with the creation of accessories with stylized ornaments. Now you can find here home textiles as well. Modern young people can buy things with national colors and add them to the interior of the apartment.

Kyrgyzstan

Jannat Accessories, @jannataccessories


80d23632c652abe6555c72ad69c03a84.jpg

The brand started with the creation of accessories with stylized ornaments. Now you can find here home textiles as well. Modern young people can buy things with national colors and add them to the interior of the apartment.


Chukoland, @chukoland


1f38b14cc1819266e23213b644a46630.jpg

The Kyrgyz brand creates ethno-style souvenirs, silver and leather goods. But its main feature is handmade kits for national games.


Tatiana Vorotnikova, @vorotnikovaart


c4a17969886fc7988a209831ca1d2664.jpg

The art studio creates clothing made of natural textiles, as well as decorative items, accessories, jewelry, and even shoes. Recently, the "Oriental Beauty" collection made of vintage fabrics was released.


Asel Kalkanova, @aselkalkanova


bc2848bc1bd905f19a27c2f1e1dfb2ef.jpg

Ethno-designer Asel Kalkanova specializes in creating national women's clothing. The designer often provides clothes for shoots, photo shoots and official events. A distinctive feature of the brand is the headwear.


Homeland, @homeland.brand


233a4fdb93ce976dfcfa15e47b1fdc7f.jpg

The youth brand offers T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies with famous Kyrgyz proverbs and ethno-prints. You can also buy shoppers decorated with traditional Kyrgyz ornaments.


BAIRA, @baira_kg


a15cbb8ef9cb75e757d5821b0c397036.jpg

The founder of the brand, designer Tolgonai Baira, creates clothes for men and women in the national style. The company is quite famous not only in the country, but also outside of Kyrgyzstan.


Moimol H.Heritage, @moimol_h.heritage


65f954eaaee00020bdb364f9d0e6d6f0.jpg

A brand of designer clothes for women. The store mainly produces beautiful dresses with national patterns. The clothes are based on a mix of Eastern and Central Asian cultures.


Magazine @eposgift


Here you can choose handmade national souvenirs. Among the products: felt cap, ethno vase, felt toys or panels with patterns.

Tajikistan


ATLAS MIRA CHAPANS, @atlas_mira


dcd9d1658d92b7a5962ba058c7730c91.jpg

The brand shows a fresh take on traditional Central Asian handmade chapanes, shirt dresses and caftans. The clothes combine national patterns, modern cut and old techniques.


IKAT HOUSE, @ikathouse


e3badae4c6d1e278e59e9b799237e0c9.jpg

Ikat is a famous pattern in Central Asia. In the store you can find fashionable outfits made of ikat. They also create handmade dolls and hold master classes.


Farah Jewelry, @farahsjewel


67eaea953279cacca7f5ded3b8de4ec6.jpg

The store features exclusive handmade jewelry. The jewelry combines national and modern styles.


YAS, @jewelry.yas


dc688efaeec49b6a796816251d96a78f.jpg

Elegant designer jewelry in the national style with natural stones.


Nafisa Imranova, @_zhiwj_


5d42164e52584e17060d6e4fe7069a2e.jpg

Stylish modern clothes with individual traditional tailoring from a designer from Tajikistan, Nafisa Imranova.

Uzbekistan

Fratelli Casa, @fratellicasa_uz


be283f188ae66cf8456dff704978f328 (1).jpg

Online store of modern clothing with national colors. Here you can find clothes with ikat, suzane, adras and skullcaps patterns.

Fratelli Casa was created by brothers Sherzod and Shohrukh in Tashkent in 2006. According to the description, the brand's audience is active people from different countries who love practicality and simplicity.

KORPE, @korpe_uz


3e3eae38f40e810e82f1750f412652c1 (1).jpg

The founders of the project are Marzhan from Uzbekistan and her mother Raisa, who was born in Kazakhstan. It all started as a small family business, and now the entrepreneurs supply their handmade products all over the world.

Here you can find traditional, also stylish and modern corpes that will decorate your home.


Humanhouseuz, @humanhousegallery


59831df90082f120274b37f0ca7b120a (1).jpg

A showroom and gallery where they sell clothes in the Uzbek national style and dishes from local craftsmen. Also, artists organize photo sessions, master classes and present their books here.

More projects from Uzbekistan you can find at the link.

#kazakhstan #tajikistan #uzbekistan #kyrgyzstan #centralasia
