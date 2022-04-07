34-brands-from-central-asia-that-will-surprise-you-and-foreign-guests

The culture of Central Asia is rich and beautiful. There are many designers in our countries who are proud of the nomadic culture and create modern brands with a national flavor. We will only talk about some of them.
Kazakhstan
ROXWEAR, @weareroxwear
The founder of the brand is Roxana Adilbekova. Created a brand that tells the story of Central Asia. Talks about her culture and the mix of peoples in the international market. The collection has stylish and bold clothes for modern nomads.
QURAQ KORPE, @kurak_korpe
Another clothing brand from Kazakhstan is for those who like to emphasize their style. Here you can buy modern designer clothes and textiles in ethno-style: comfortable dresses and bright chapans.
ZOII, @zoii.shop
Spacious and stylish bags from a designer from Kazakhstan. They are made of natural materials and decorated with oriental prints.
Tomiris Collection, @tomiris_collection.kz
Samidel, @_samidel_
A brand of casual and evening clothes for women with national ornaments. He often participates in international screenings and is quite famous abroad.
Aya Bapani, @aya_bapani
Aya Bapani offers clothing inspired by Kazakh traditions and the history of the nomadic people.
Sultankhan, @sultankhan_kazakhstan
A brand where you can buy national clothes for everyday life. For example, jackets with Kazakh ornaments or abayki for women.
Turkmen Carpets, @turkmen.carpets
Store for handmade natural wool rugs. There is a large selection of colors and designs. And the carpets will fit the interior of any modern person's apartment.
D.ART, @d.art_almaty
ADILI, @adili.kz
Kyrgyzstan
Jannat Accessories, @jannataccessories
The brand started with the creation of accessories with stylized ornaments. Now you can find here home textiles as well. Modern young people can buy things with national colors and add them to the interior of the apartment.
Chukoland, @chukoland
The Kyrgyz brand creates ethno-style souvenirs, silver and leather goods. But its main feature is handmade kits for national games.
Tatiana Vorotnikova, @vorotnikovaart
The art studio creates clothing made of natural textiles, as well as decorative items, accessories, jewelry, and even shoes. Recently, the "Oriental Beauty" collection made of vintage fabrics was released.
Asel Kalkanova, @aselkalkanova
Ethno-designer Asel Kalkanova specializes in creating national women's clothing. The designer often provides clothes for shoots, photo shoots and official events. A distinctive feature of the brand is the headwear.
Homeland, @homeland.brand
The youth brand offers T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies with famous Kyrgyz proverbs and ethno-prints. You can also buy shoppers decorated with traditional Kyrgyz ornaments.
BAIRA, @baira_kg
The founder of the brand, designer Tolgonai Baira, creates clothes for men and women in the national style. The company is quite famous not only in the country, but also outside of Kyrgyzstan.
Moimol H.Heritage, @moimol_h.heritage
A brand of designer clothes for women. The store mainly produces beautiful dresses with national patterns. The clothes are based on a mix of Eastern and Central Asian cultures.
Magazine @eposgift
Tajikistan
ATLAS MIRA CHAPANS, @atlas_mira
The brand shows a fresh take on traditional Central Asian handmade chapanes, shirt dresses and caftans. The clothes combine national patterns, modern cut and old techniques.
IKAT HOUSE, @ikathouse
Ikat is a famous pattern in Central Asia. In the store you can find fashionable outfits made of ikat. They also create handmade dolls and hold master classes.
Farah Jewelry, @farahsjewel
The store features exclusive handmade jewelry. The jewelry combines national and modern styles.
YAS, @jewelry.yas
Elegant designer jewelry in the national style with natural stones.
Nafisa Imranova, @_zhiwj_
Stylish modern clothes with individual traditional tailoring from a designer from Tajikistan, Nafisa Imranova.
Uzbekistan
Fratelli Casa, @fratellicasa_uz
Fratelli Casa was created by brothers Sherzod and Shohrukh in Tashkent in 2006. According to the description, the brand's audience is active people from different countries who love practicality and simplicity.
KORPE, @korpe_uz
Here you can find traditional, also stylish and modern corpes that will decorate your home.
Humanhouseuz, @humanhousegallery
