34-brands-from-central-asia-that-will-surprise-you-and-foreign-guests

The culture of Central Asia is rich and beautiful. There are many designers in our countries who are proud of the nomadic culture and create modern brands with a national flavor. We will only talk about some of them.





Kazakhstan





The founder of the brand is Roxana Adilbekova. Created a brand that tells the story of Central Asia. Talks about her culture and the mix of peoples in the international market. The collection has stylish and bold clothes for modern nomads.





Another clothing brand from Kazakhstan is for those who like to emphasize their style. Here you can buy modern designer clothes and textiles in ethno-style: comfortable dresses and bright chapans.





Spacious and stylish bags from a designer from Kazakhstan. They are made of natural materials and decorated with oriental prints.





Kazakh national jewelry has returned to fashion and goes well with modern clothes. The brand creates jewelry made of silver and bronze with natural stones.







A brand of casual and evening clothes for women with national ornaments. He often participates in international screenings and is quite famous abroad.





Aya Bapani offers clothing inspired by Kazakh traditions and the history of the nomadic people.





A brand where you can buy national clothes for everyday life. For example, jackets with Kazakh ornaments or abayki for women.





Store for handmade natural wool rugs. There is a large selection of colors and designs. And the carpets will fit the interior of any modern person's apartment.





Store for handmade natural wool rugs. There is a large selection of colors and designs. And the carpets will fit the interior of any modern person's apartment.





The brand started with the creation of accessories with stylized ornaments. Now you can find here home textiles as well. Modern young people can buy things with national colors and add them to the interior of the apartment.

Kyrgyzstan





The brand started with the creation of accessories with stylized ornaments. Now you can find here home textiles as well. Modern young people can buy things with national colors and add them to the interior of the apartment.





The Kyrgyz brand creates ethno-style souvenirs, silver and leather goods. But its main feature is handmade kits for national games.





The art studio creates clothing made of natural textiles, as well as decorative items, accessories, jewelry, and even shoes. Recently, the "Oriental Beauty" collection made of vintage fabrics was released.





Ethno-designer Asel Kalkanova specializes in creating national women's clothing. The designer often provides clothes for shoots, photo shoots and official events. A distinctive feature of the brand is the headwear.





The youth brand offers T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies with famous Kyrgyz proverbs and ethno-prints. You can also buy shoppers decorated with traditional Kyrgyz ornaments.





The founder of the brand, designer Tolgonai Baira, creates clothes for men and women in the national style. The company is quite famous not only in the country, but also outside of Kyrgyzstan.





A brand of designer clothes for women. The store mainly produces beautiful dresses with national patterns. The clothes are based on a mix of Eastern and Central Asian cultures.





Here you can choose handmade national souvenirs. Among the products: felt cap, ethno vase, felt toys or panels with patterns.



Tajikistan





ATLAS MIRA CHAPANS, @atlas_mira

The brand shows a fresh take on traditional Central Asian handmade chapanes, shirt dresses and caftans. The clothes combine national patterns, modern cut and old techniques.





Ikat is a famous pattern in Central Asia. In the store you can find fashionable outfits made of ikat. They also create handmade dolls and hold master classes.





The store features exclusive handmade jewelry. The jewelry combines national and modern styles.





Elegant designer jewelry in the national style with natural stones.





Stylish modern clothes with individual traditional tailoring from a designer from Tajikistan, Nafisa Imranova.

Uzbekistan

Online store of modern clothing with national colors. Here you can find clothes with ikat, suzane, adras and skullcaps patterns.



Fratelli Casa was created by brothers Sherzod and Shohrukh in Tashkent in 2006. According to the description, the brand's audience is active people from different countries who love practicality and simplicity.





The founders of the project are Marzhan from Uzbekistan and her mother Raisa, who was born in Kazakhstan. It all started as a small family business, and now the entrepreneurs supply their handmade products all over the world.



Here you can find traditional, also stylish and modern corpes that will decorate your home.







A showroom and gallery where they sell clothes in the Uzbek national style and dishes from local craftsmen. Also, artists organize photo sessions, master classes and present their books here.





More projects from Uzbekistan you can find at the link.