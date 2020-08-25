3-different-perspective-on-living-in-turkey

Imene Bensitouah, Istanbul, writer, translator











About first impression

About difficulties

About differences

About similarities

What I like there





About people

Gustavo Ghedim, Istanbul, electronic engineer





About first impression

About similarities

About difficulties

About differences

What I like there

Ave Fenix, Istanbul, travel coordinator













About first impression

About difficulties

About people





What I like there

Interesting story

I am a French teacher and translator, I currently live and work in Istanbul for four years. I write in French and Arabic. I am passionate about literature and art.I translate extracts to them and they find it interesting. The reason was to get out of my comfort zone, to seek and discover. Then I am interested in Turkish literature very much.I do not deny that I was dazzled by the beauty of this country, which spans two continents, the beauty of its landscape of its alleys and its sunset. I had a lot of inspiration and I wrote my most beautiful poems contemplating the Bosphorus.People do not speak foreign languages, there is only this new generation who are interested in learning other languages. Despite I manage in English but I had difficulties before learning Turkish.Unfortunately, we have not arrived at this stage in Algeria yet.The great similarity is that the Ottoman Empire remained for several centuries in Algeria, many families in Algeria have Turkish roots, and then we have the same Muslim traditions.However, unfortunately we did not know how to take advantage of that, Turkey is a tourist country and has work opportunities, different cultural activities. For me, style of living here impresses me a lot.Then like in every country, we have the good and we have the bad. In Turkey, I live a new story every day, I meet people, I learned many things, I had students of many nationalities, and they talk to me about their cultures. All my life in Turkey is a beautiful one story to tell.I came to here by an exchange program from AIESEC to work for the same company that I am still working. I also lived in Germany from 2014 to 2016; I was also taking part of an undergraduate exchange program from Brazil government that time.Actually, Turkey was a big incognita for me, in Brazil, we just have few information coming from here, and we there just know a bit about Istanbul, Cappadocia nothing else. So this desire to know a new country and a new culture was a kind of fuel for to come and live here.. My wife and I just had two months to preparing everything before coming here.I mean the people are very friendly, helpful. It was completely different from when I was in Germany. Here I felt like in home.The idiom is one and the biggest of them, even studying it by myself it a quite challenge language to learn as it is so different from those ones that I know. Still so, I can live well, with a pair of words and many body language I make me understandable to the others.Here I find safety, there are many options to do, for example, if you like parks, mountains, forests, beaches, even if the person likes spend the time on shopping malls or just seat near the Bosphorus and enjoy the sunset view, there is all this here. Of course it is not a perfect country, I believe that there is not such place is the world, every place has its pro and cons we just have to see each place has more pros than cons for us.Time to time I go to some old fortress from the time of Ottoman empire or Byzantine Empire, I love to walk around and think how was everything during that time, how they built those buildings and so.I was working in a travel agency as a travel coordinatorI have been in Turkey for one year, since I met this country I love it and I fell in love but I did not think to live here, the reason that brought me here was love, here I met my partner and decided to come and stay by his side.If we talk about infrastructure in Istanbul, it retains its style and I mean that they make new buildings but with their slightly old style, to do some work they do it very quickly, for example the Istanbul airport they finished it very quickly.They take great care of their personal appearance.They are very protective and strong in character.They do not forgive betrayal and they value the family and the woman a lot.It is painful to say it but in my country, there is a lot of crime in different aspects. Here in Turkey, you can go out at dawn and nothing happens to you, you can walk during the day with your cell phone in your hand or your wallet behind and nothing happens there is a lot of security in this country.At first, I was shocked and maybe they looked at me like that because of the way I dress.Then I got used to it and now they look at me normal, there will be some but it no longer makes me feel strange.