WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

24 new places in Almaty: establishments, places for sports and shops
Main page

Today at 17:45

24 new places in Almaty: establishments, places for sports and shops

What new locations appeared in the one of the largest cities of Kazakhstan.

Alem Park, @alem.park

Alem Park is a new family amusement park. Here, in addition to a variety of carousels, a climbing wall, slides, trampolines are installed, a rope park, a mini golf course, a maze and much more are organized.


Industrial Park, @too_kazstroytrade

A super service from the world leader Weir Minerals has appeared in the industrial zone of Almaty. It is planned to produce slurry equipment for the energy sector, mining and industry.



Bolshaya Almatinka River embankment, 2gis


A new gentrified space has appeared at 125 Al-Farabi Avenue. Benches, swings and gazebos are installed on the embankment of the Bolshaya Almatinka River.



WLC Computer Club, @wlc_kz


WLC is a new computer club with modern devices. A pleasant atmosphere, comfortable chairs and interesting games will help you immerse yourself in the world of esports.



SPAR, @despar.kz


SPAR is the largest international supermarket chain, represented in 48 countries around the world. Now SPAR has appeared in Almaty.



iSpace, @ispace_kz

The largest authorized store in Central Asia selling Apple gadgets with the highest Premium Partner status has opened in Esentai Mall.


Merhaba Steakhouse, @merhaba_steakhouse.kz

Merhaba Steakhouse is a new approach, oriental flavor and author's cuisine. It serves juicy steaks, the famous Turkish breakfast, burgers and much more.


Mycar Kuldzhinka, @mycar__almaty

Mycar Kuldzhinka is the largest multifunctional auto center in Central Asia. The area is 30,000 square meters, where more than 700 cars can be presented at the same time.


VERO, @vero_almaty

VERO is an Italian restaurant and pastry shop with its own bakery and a real pasteria. Here you can try crispy baguettes, gluten-free products, hot dishes.


Eva, @eva__almaty

Eva Beach House is a combination of unusual style and fine cuisine. The restaurant's menu offers a wide selection of snacks and salads, drinks, hot dishes, desserts.


Racket of Almaty, @racket_almaty

A new hall for playing table tennis. You can also play PS 5 here. The hall's opening hours are from 12:00 to 05:00.


Rifugio Del Monte, @rifugio_delmonte

Rifugio Del Monte is a restaurant of European cuisine on Shymkent. The summer terrace of the establishment offers an incredible view of the mountains.


Savorr, @savorr.almaty

The Savoy Family Restaurant is located in the 4YOU Residential Complex. It serves breakfast, various soups, pasta. Guests will enjoy a large selection of hot drinks, lemonades and smoothies.


Mama’s Point, @mamaspoint.kz

Mama's Point is a multifunctional center for moms. In the space you can do yoga, fitness and stretching, go for a massage.


Dose, @dose_almaty

Dose is a new cozy coffee shop. The menu includes cold and hot appetizers, main dishes, bags and much more.


P.F.Chang’s, @pfchangskz

P.F.Chang's is an Asian cooking concept based on traditional recipes. The first restaurant of the international chain was founded in 1993. In establishments, dim sum is made by hand, special attention is paid to slicing vegetables and meat, cooking sauces and dishes on a wok.


Julius, @julius.cafe

Julius is a new cozy European—style coffee shop. The establishment is open from eight in the morning. Here you can have a delicious breakfast and drink fragrant coffee.


Kryshi Komnata, @kryshikomnata_almaty

Kryshi Komnata is a new anti-stress room. There are several packages of different fillings to choose from: dishes, bottles, appliances, furniture. Within 45 minutes, guests can "let off steam": hitting objects on the walls, floor.


ALLOFF Burger by Alibekov, @alloff_burger

ALLOFF Burger by Alibekov — the new burger of Babit Alibekov. The menu offers a choice of nine types of burgers, hearty breakfasts and drinks.


Anatomia Space, @anatomia.space

Anatomia Space is a multifunctional and stylish yoga center. There are group and individual classes in Pilates, stretching, kundalini, ashtanga and other types of yoga.


Korean BBQ GO GI JIB, @korean_bbq_go_gi_jib

Korean BBQ GO GI JIB is an institution of exquisite Korean dishes and excellent meat. The interior resembles cozy restaurants from popular doramas.


Bali Dacha, @balidacha.almaty

Bali Dacha is a Bali Dacha space inspired by the island of Bali. Here you can relax from the hustle and bustle of the city, recharge, take part in master classes and do yoga.

#almaty #kazakhstan #wheretogo #wheretoeat #almatinians
