22 new routes from Central Asian countries: flights and railway destinations

We collected new air and railway destinations that were launched in the summer of 2022.







International flights

Almaty — Ufa

Nur-Sultan — Ufa

From August 4, the Russian airline Red Wings launched regular passenger flights once a week from Almaty to Ufa. The flight on the route Nur-Sultan — Ufa is also once a week — on Thursday. All flights are operated on SU-95 type aircraft.





Nur-Sultan — Krasnoyarsk

Almaty — Krasnoyarsk

Rossiya Airlines operates regular flights on the route Almaty-Krasnoyarsk and Nur-Sultan-Krasnoyarsk four and three times a week from July 16-17 this year. Flights are operated on SU-95 type aircraft.





Aktobe — Moscow



The flight Moscow — Aktobe started on July 29 and is operated on Fridays, and Aktobe — Moscow on Saturdays. The flight was operated by Red Wings.





Aktau — Moscow









Since the beginning of July, Red Wings has also launched a new flight from Aktau to Moscow.





Almaty — Chelyabinsk



Flights are operated from July 17 once a week on Sundays by SU-95 type aircraft. The carrier is Red Wings.





Nur-Sultan — Ufa



Since July 8, 2022, the Russian airline Azimuth has been operating regular passenger air transportation on the Nur-Sultan — Ufa route once a week on Fridays. Flights are operated on RRJ-95 type aircraft.





Tashkent — Tokyo



The Tashkent — Tokyo flight is operated once a week on Thursdays, starting from August 4. Air communication with Japan was launched again after a two-year break. Flights operate on Thursdays. Tickets can be purchased on the website uzairways.com, at the Uzbekistan Airways Sales box office or from the airline's agents.





Tashkent — Krasnoyarsk









On June 25, 2022, Uzbekistan Airways Express performed the first flight on the international route Tashkent — Krasnoyarsk — Tashkent. Regular flights are operated once a week — on Saturdays.





Aktobe — Zhukovsky

From July 22, 2022, the Aktobe-Zhukovsky flight was opened, which operates twice a week — on Fridays and Sundays. Flights are operated on SU-95 type aircraft. Tickets are available on the official website of the airline.





Tashkent — Kuala Lumpur

On July 9, the first Malaysia Airlines charter flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tashkent was organized, on which 92 passengers arrived.

The flight was operated under an agreement between the national airline Malaysia Airlines and the Uzbek tour operator Osmon Aero. It is planned that flights on this route will be operated every ten days.





Almaty — Tamchy



The Kazakh airline SCAT has launched a direct seasonal flight from Almaty to Issyk-Kul Airport. Flights on the route Almaty — Tamchy — Almaty are operated twice a week — on Mondays and Fridays.





Almaty — Makhachkala





Flights from Makhachkala to Almaty have been operated by Red Wings since July 16 of this year with a frequency of once a week. The route involves SSJ100 liners with a capacity of 100 seats.

This is the first direction of the airline from the capital of Dagestan to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan became the fourth foreign country connected with Makhachkala by direct flights of the airline.





Nur-Sultan — Istanbul

Pegasus Airlines began to operate regular flights on this route. Frequency — twice a week: on Mondays and Wednesdays. According to the ministry, the new flight has increased travel opportunities for residents of both states.





Railway directions





Karaganda — Samara

Almaty — Kazan

Karaganda — Omsk

On June 8, the Karaganda — Samara railway route was launched. From the sixth of June — Almaty — Kazan, and from the third — Karaganda — Omsk. Gradually, other international trains will also be launched.





Bishkek — Samara

Bishkek — Novosibirsk

Bishkek — Kazan

From the first days of June, trains from Bishkek to Russia have been sent in three directions: to Samara, Novosibirsk and Kazan. On the way, trains pass through Orenburg, Barnaul, Kurgan and Yekaterinburg.

The routes are carried out by the trains of the State Enterprise «NC «Kyrgyz Temir Zholu».





Nur-Sultan — Shymkent



From September 1, the Talgo train will be launched on the route Nur-Sultan — Shymkent.



