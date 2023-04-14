Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

18 clothing and accessories brands from Central Asia that you should pay attention to
18 clothing and accessories brands from Central Asia that you should pay attention to

Sportswear, images for children, ethnic jewelry and Korean-style items: we talk about interesting brands from Central Asia.


Kazakhstan

MAQTYGUL, @maqtygul

Aesthetic clothing brand. Here you can buy Renaissance-style corsets, airy trendy dresses and stylish hats.


Villanelle, @villanelle.store

Shop for selective and designer jewelry. Their concept: bright, fashionable, infantile.


eldshi, @eldshi.kz

Handmade lingerie brand. You can find both lace sets and comfortable knitted underwear.


ASAI, @asai.studios

Another clothing brand. They create stylish things in Korean style in Kazakhstan.


Glyptiss, @glyptiss

A brand of bright, stylish, comfortable sportswear for girls. In the presence of leggings, shorts, tops, rashguards, overalls and more.

Kyrgyzstan


Lamonte, @lamonte.kg


Fashion brand from Kyrgyzstan. Clothing is inspired by the culture and lifestyle of the country.


Qyzyq, @qyzyq_store

Ethnic jewelry brand. Accent products will perfectly fit into the everyday look and add originality to it.


Olpok, @olpok_

Ethnic clothing brand. Fashionable Kyrgyzstanis queue up for a new corset or bomber jacket from this brand.


UUZART, @uuz.art

Wooden home decor brand. Handmade goods will fit into any interior.

Uzbekistan


KANISHKA, @kanishka_dsgn

Brand of leather goods and clothing. Here you can find handmade bags, backpacks and accessories.


KORPE, @korpe_uz

A handmade brand that creates bright and stylish kurpachas. The main meaning of the brand is to revive traditions in the new generation.


stone city, @stonecity.uz

Designer clothing brand. Minimalistic clothing inspired by Uzbek culture.


My first story, @myfirststory.uz

A brand of craft albums that will keep all your fond memories.


Sakiyna, @sakiyna_collection

Handmade jewelry suitable for any occasion.

Tajikistan


N COLLECTION, @shaha_shoptj

A brand of handmade designer bags that will delight any girl.


Sitora, @sitorastyle_tj

A brand for connoisseurs of traditional motifs in clothing. Things are made exclusively from ikat.


Shom, @shomhandmade

Clothing brand for adults and children. Accessories are also made here.


DILHO, @dilho_1

Brand of stylish clothes of own production. They sew suits, sweatshirts and trousers.

#brands #fashion #clothing #centralasia #style
