18-clothing-and-accessories-brands-from-central-asia-that-you-should-pay-attention-to

Sportswear, images for children, ethnic jewelry and Korean-style items: we talk about interesting brands from Central Asia.
Kazakhstan
Aesthetic clothing brand. Here you can buy Renaissance-style corsets, airy trendy dresses and stylish hats.
Villanelle, @villanelle.store
Shop for selective and designer jewelry. Their concept: bright, fashionable, infantile.
Handmade lingerie brand. You can find both lace sets and comfortable knitted underwear.
ASAI, @asai.studios
Another clothing brand. They create stylish things in Korean style in Kazakhstan.
A brand of bright, stylish, comfortable sportswear for girls. In the presence of leggings, shorts, tops, rashguards, overalls and more.
Kyrgyzstan
Lamonte, @lamonte.kg
Fashion brand from Kyrgyzstan. Clothing is inspired by the culture and lifestyle of the country.
Qyzyq, @qyzyq_store
Ethnic jewelry brand. Accent products will perfectly fit into the everyday look and add originality to it.
Ethnic clothing brand. Fashionable Kyrgyzstanis queue up for a new corset or bomber jacket from this brand.
Wooden home decor brand. Handmade goods will fit into any interior.
Uzbekistan
KANISHKA, @kanishka_dsgn
Brand of leather goods and clothing. Here you can find handmade bags, backpacks and accessories.
A handmade brand that creates bright and stylish kurpachas. The main meaning of the brand is to revive traditions in the new generation.
stone city, @stonecity.uz
Designer clothing brand. Minimalistic clothing inspired by Uzbek culture.
My first story, @myfirststory.uz
A brand of craft albums that will keep all your fond memories.
Sakiyna, @sakiyna_collection
Handmade jewelry suitable for any occasion.
Tajikistan
N COLLECTION, @shaha_shoptj
A brand of handmade designer bags that will delight any girl.
Sitora, @sitorastyle_tj
A brand for connoisseurs of traditional motifs in clothing. Things are made exclusively from ikat.
Shom, @shomhandmade
Clothing brand for adults and children. Accessories are also made here.
Brand of stylish clothes of own production. They sew suits, sweatshirts and trousers.