18-clothing-and-accessories-brands-from-central-asia-that-you-should-pay-attention-to

Sportswear, images for children, ethnic jewelry and Korean-style items: we talk about interesting brands from Central Asia.





Kazakhstan





MAQTYGUL, @maqtygul

Aesthetic clothing brand. Here you can buy Renaissance-style corsets, airy trendy dresses and stylish hats.





Villanelle, @villanelle.store

Shop for selective and designer jewelry. Their concept: bright, fashionable, infantile.





eldshi, @eldshi.kz

Handmade lingerie brand. You can find both lace sets and comfortable knitted underwear.





ASAI, @asai.studios

Another clothing brand. They create stylish things in Korean style in Kazakhstan.





Glyptiss, @glyptiss

A brand of bright, stylish, comfortable sportswear for girls. In the presence of leggings, shorts, tops, rashguards, overalls and more.

Kyrgyzstan





Lamonte, @lamonte.kg





Fashion brand from Kyrgyzstan. Clothing is inspired by the culture and lifestyle of the country.







Qyzyq, @qyzyq_store

Ethnic jewelry brand. Accent products will perfectly fit into the everyday look and add originality to it.





Olpok, @olpok_

Ethnic clothing brand. Fashionable Kyrgyzstanis queue up for a new corset or bomber jacket from this brand.





UUZART, @uuz.art

Wooden home decor brand. Handmade goods will fit into any interior.

Uzbekistan





KANISHKA, @kanishka_dsgn

Brand of leather goods and clothing. Here you can find handmade bags, backpacks and accessories.





KORPE, @korpe_uz

A handmade brand that creates bright and stylish kurpachas. The main meaning of the brand is to revive traditions in the new generation.





stone city, @stonecity.uz

Designer clothing brand. Minimalistic clothing inspired by Uzbek culture.





My first story, @myfirststory.uz

A brand of craft albums that will keep all your fond memories.





Sakiyna, @sakiyna_collection

Handmade jewelry suitable for any occasion.

Tajikistan





N COLLECTION, @shaha_shoptj

A brand of handmade designer bags that will delight any girl.





Sitora, @sitorastyle_tj

A brand for connoisseurs of traditional motifs in clothing. Things are made exclusively from ikat.





Shom, @shomhandmade

Clothing brand for adults and children. Accessories are also made here.





DILHO, @dilho_1

Brand of stylish clothes of own production. They sew suits, sweatshirts and trousers.