WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


15 websites to find job in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia
22.08.2022

15 websites to find job in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia

We continue a series of articles in which we share job search platforms. This time we have collected 15 sites where you can find vacancies in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

Armenia


Hr.am

работа

HR.am is the resource with the largest user and corporate base, as well as daily updated job listings.

Staff.am

This is the first working platform where companies directly contact candidates. The fastest growing site for employment and recruitment in Armenia.

Job.banks.am

A site for those who are looking for a job in a bank. In addition, a portal where interviews and materials are collected that will facilitate acquaintance with banking services.

Job.am

работа

Here you can find open vacancies in Yerevan, Gyumri and other regions of Armenia directly from employers.

Worknet.am

This is a network with over 60 000 registered users. Worknet.am provides vacancies in the field of freelance, IT, marketing.

Azerbaijan

Headhunter

работа

The hh1.az project contains an extensive database, which can be used by both employers and job seekers. The database is constantly updated, new services appear. Therefore, it will not be difficult for managers to find qualified personnel. And job seekers can find a suitable job in Azerbaijan.

Joba.az

Fresh vacancies from employers in Azerbaijan. A popular job search resource. More than 100 vacancies and 150 resumes are posted here daily.

ejob.az

EJob.Az was created to provide convenient and high-quality information, data exchange between employers and job seekers.

tap.az

workk

The website contains a large number of vacancies for a variety of positions.

Jooble


Jooble is an international job search website used daily by millions of people in 69 countries. Here you can quickly and effortlessly find a position that interests you.

Georgia

Headhunter

работа

You can find a dream job in Georgia on the HeadHunter website. At the moment, more than 19 thousand resumes and 700 vacancies are presented on the platform.

Employee.ge

One of the leading resources where you can find vacancies for every taste throughout Georgia.

Jober.ge

A popular job search site in the country. You can even create your own CV here.

Flagma

workkk

Since 2000, Flagma has been growing and constantly evolving to help millions of users make profitable transactions: sell and buy goods, provide services, and also find jobs and employees.

myjobs.ge

It is a modern and user-friendly job portal where job seekers can directly contact employers. Currently, over 6000 companies and 132 000 CVs are registered on the site.

#transcaucasia #oursintheworld #career #nashivmire
