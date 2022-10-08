Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

06.10.2022

13 most inspiring news from Central Asia

Collected 13 September achievements of compatriots from Central Asia in the field of sports, culture and art.


Zholaman Sharshenbekov, @jolaman_sharshenbekov

131416754_212824876962162_3697289342793842554_n.jpg

The Kyrgyz athlete won the gold of the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championship.


Akzhol Makhmudov, @akzhol_makhmudov

270317111_1227460401110869_6879926378964274622_n.jpg

Another Kyrgyzstani who became the world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling in Belgrade. Akzhol Mahmudov won gold in the weight category up to 77 kilograms.


Dimash Kudaibergenov, @kudaibergenov.dimash

298435205_557706549476688_4593327896058087375_n.jpg

Kazakhstani released the most expensive video clip in history. The singer spent more than seven million dollars and three years of his life on its creation. He wrote the script for the video himself.


Ildar Yagyaev, @ildar_calisthenics

118373616_600277023971826_4496637367627587495_n.jpg

An athlete from Kazakhstan set a new world record and entered the Guinness Book of Records. He did a 40-pound bar 2-arm pull-up for 10 reps.


Nodirbek Abdusattorov, @uzbekgrandmaster

274750910_5318706398161701_3835338008752498166_n.jpeg

The Uzbek entered the top 30 best chess players in the world and overcame the rating of 2700. Among the Uzbeks, only Rustam Kasimdzhanov managed to achieve such an indicator earlier.


Marlene Zhumagul

307972175_828328288193974_4112951482869898583_n.jpeg

Photo source: @ttfrk

The tennis player from Kazakhstan became the winner of the table tennis tournament in Georgia. Eleven-year-old Marlen Zhumagul from Turkestan won a silver medal at the WTT Youth Contender tournament.


Darkhan Tulegenov, @darkhan_tulegenov

8STZcvNhmxI.jpg

Darkhan Tulegenov's debut film «Brothers» won a prize at the prestigious Oldenburg International Film Festival. The film was awarded a special jury prize — the Spirit of Cinema award.


Sergei Ponomarev

1625631421.jpg

Photo source: olympic.kz

The representative of the Kazakh track cycling team twice climbed to the first step of the podium at the Trofeu Internacional de Pista Cuitat de Barcelona tournament in Spain.


Zarina Nurgalieva

307279995_10158892806058061_1985142282973219941_n.jpg

Photo source: facebook

Kazakhstani won gold at the World Chess Championship in Romania. 72 countries and 630 chess players participated in the World Chess Championship among boys and girls in the age categories up to 14, 16 and 18 in Romania.


Emir Baigazin, @emirbaigazinproduction

54247628_338585826770253_2867551946362390397_n.jpg

Emir Baigazin's film «Life» was nominated for the «Oscar» award from Kazakhstan in the nomination «Best Foreign Film».


Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, @zhanibekalimkhanuly

20180918_218600501998359_4089180865794408448_n.jpg

Kazakhstani became the first in the WBO ranking. According to the updated rating of the World Boxing Organization WBO, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly became the leader in the middle weight category up to 72.6 kilograms.


Rysbay Isakov

Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan, manaschi Rysbay Isakov entered the Guinness Book of Records. He retold the Manas epic for 124 hours live in the city of Bursa, Turkey.


Adilkhan Yerzhanov, @adilkhan_yerzhanov

305937731_624586765929132_1833001132044085585_n.jpg

At the 79th Venice International Film Festival, the Kazakh film by Adilkhan Yerzhanov «Goliath» received a special award from independent film critics from Italy.

#kazakhstan #sport #art #culture #centralasia
