13-most-inspiring-news-from-central-asia

Collected 13 September achievements of compatriots from Central Asia in the field of sports, culture and art.





Zholaman Sharshenbekov, @jolaman_sharshenbekov

The Kyrgyz athlete won the gold of the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championship.





Akzhol Makhmudov, @akzhol_makhmudov

Another Kyrgyzstani who became the world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling in Belgrade. Akzhol Mahmudov won gold in the weight category up to 77 kilograms.





Dimash Kudaibergenov, @kudaibergenov.dimash

Kazakhstani released the most expensive video clip in history. The singer spent more than seven million dollars and three years of his life on its creation. He wrote the script for the video himself.





Ildar Yagyaev, @ildar_calisthenics

An athlete from Kazakhstan set a new world record and entered the Guinness Book of Records. He did a 40-pound bar 2-arm pull-up for 10 reps.





Nodirbek Abdusattorov, @uzbekgrandmaster

The Uzbek entered the top 30 best chess players in the world and overcame the rating of 2700. Among the Uzbeks, only Rustam Kasimdzhanov managed to achieve such an indicator earlier.





Marlene Zhumagul





Photo source: @ttfrk



The tennis player from Kazakhstan became the winner of the table tennis tournament in Georgia. Eleven-year-old Marlen Zhumagul from Turkestan won a silver medal at the WTT Youth Contender tournament.





Darkhan Tulegenov, @darkhan_tulegenov

Darkhan Tulegenov's debut film «Brothers» won a prize at the prestigious Oldenburg International Film Festival. The film was awarded a special jury prize — the Spirit of Cinema award.





Sergei Ponomarev





Photo source: olympic.kz



The representative of the Kazakh track cycling team twice climbed to the first step of the podium at the Trofeu Internacional de Pista Cuitat de Barcelona tournament in Spain.





Zarina Nurgalieva





Photo source: facebook



Kazakhstani won gold at the World Chess Championship in Romania. 72 countries and 630 chess players participated in the World Chess Championship among boys and girls in the age categories up to 14, 16 and 18 in Romania.





Emir Baigazin, @emirbaigazinproduction

Emir Baigazin's film «Life» was nominated for the «Oscar» award from Kazakhstan in the nomination «Best Foreign Film».





Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, @zhanibekalimkhanuly

Kazakhstani became the first in the WBO ranking. According to the updated rating of the World Boxing Organization WBO, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly became the leader in the middle weight category up to 72.6 kilograms.





Rysbay Isakov

Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan, manaschi Rysbay Isakov entered the Guinness Book of Records. He retold the Manas epic for 124 hours live in the city of Bursa, Turkey.





Adilkhan Yerzhanov, @adilkhan_yerzhanov

At the 79th Venice International Film Festival, the Kazakh film by Adilkhan Yerzhanov «Goliath» received a special award from independent film critics from Italy.