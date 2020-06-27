13-applications-to-help-you-live-comfortably-in-yerevan













The application finds the right place without an exact address and finds a route by public transport, car or on foot.









Aggregator taxi and food delivery. There are several tariffs to choose from economy, comfort, business.

















Idram is the largest payment system in Armenia. It can be used online for payments and transfers. You can also check information on public utility debt and pay for it. Together with Yandex, they developed the function of transferring money from an Idram wallet to a wallet in the Yandex system and vice versa.









Telcell is a payment network through self-service terminals. The Telcell Wallet application is suitable for paying for services connected to the Telcell system. These are money transfers, insurance, social networks, taxis, charity, the Internet, TV connections, and others.

















This is a fast delivery service from 500 restaurants and specialized stores of Yerevan. You can order food at any time of the day, as couriers work 24 hours 7 days a week. Through the site, you can also order flowers, holiday cakes, baby food, diapers, pet food, and other products from specialized stores.





EasyWallet is a fast and secure online payment system in Armenia. With it, you can transfer money, pay more than 400 different services, repay loans, plan your expenses, and track transfer statistics.

The application uses the Airpay system. All you need to do is find other EasyWallet users nearby, select the amount and recipient, and click the "Send" button.

















GG is an Armenian startup of a transportation service. It includes the ggTaxi taxi service, the ggTruck freight service, and the ggEvacuator tow truck calling service.













Utaxi is a taxi booking application in Yerevan. With the help of it, you can invite friends, both drivers and passengers, and receive bonuses with which you can pay for the trip.

Zangi













Zangi is an Armenian messenger. Free voice calls, video calls are available in it. In the Zangi-Out service, you can call any phone number at lower and affordable rates. Zangi consumes up to 6 times less traffic than other instant messengers do.













YerevanRide is a bike rental service. There are five plans available with corresponding prices: annual - 49 thousand drams, monthly - 9 thousand drams, three-day - 3 thousand drams, daily - thousand drams, 15-minute - 200 drams.



Ideal master is an order for workers of various specialties for the home as plumbers, electricians, and others.









Earlyone is an application through which you can queue in various institutions, including banks. To queue in the application, you need to choose a company, then the desired or nearest branch, choose the time to receive service without waiting. Upon arrival at the department, you need to activate a ticket and receive a notification of the queue. If you are late, you can delay the ticket.













Mimo Bike is the first smart bike rental platform in Armenia. The goal of the project is to develop a bicycle culture and make it physically and financially accessible for all people in Armenia and around the world. There are three types of subscription: standard, student, and monthly.

Tomsargkh



Tomsargkh is a platform where you can find all shoe bills of upcoming events in Yerevan and order tickets.

Other Yerevan













This application is a virtual museum of cultural and architectural heritage in modern Yerevan. It helps to find historically and culturally significant urban sites. The project offers free map downloads, paid city tours in Armenian, English and Russian.

Armenian Keyboard













Armenian Keyboard is an Armenian keyboard app.





We thank @ig_armenia, Mila Yakovleva - @mon_armenie, Ishkhan Sahakyan - @ishkhan374, Olesya Denisenko - @armenianotes, David Gasparyan - @goodayarmenia for help in creating the material.