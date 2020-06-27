Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/iblock/230/23034a424c6154c4800aa70516f8b6b5.png
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
13-applications-to-help-you-live-comfortably-in-yerevan
13 applications to help you live comfortably in Yerevan
26
/

Today at 14:33

13 applications to help you live comfortably in Yerevan

Yandex.Map, @yandex.maps


d0a1af71-edf7-4e5e-b280-0509bd81e9f8.jpg

The application finds the right place without an exact address and finds a route by public transport, car or on foot.


Yandex.Taxi and Yandex.Food, @yandex.taxi


Aggregator taxi and food delivery. There are several tariffs to choose from economy, comfort, business.


Idram, @idram.am


99891e9a-90ee-41ac-a921-ca57a3fd7459.jpg

Idram is the largest payment system in Armenia. It can be used online for payments and transfers. You can also check information on public utility debt and pay for it. Together with Yandex, they developed the function of transferring money from an Idram wallet to a wallet in the Yandex system and vice versa.


Telcell Wallet, @telcell_am


Telcell is a payment network through self-service terminals. The Telcell Wallet application is suitable for paying for services connected to the Telcell system. These are money transfers, insurance, social networks, taxis, charity, the Internet, TV connections, and others.


Menu.am, @menu.am


8a399e74-b65b-4379-bbf3-d7694e960c62.jpg

This is a fast delivery service from 500 restaurants and specialized stores of Yerevan. You can order food at any time of the day, as couriers work 24 hours 7 days a week. Through the site, you can also order flowers, holiday cakes, baby food, diapers, pet food, and other products from specialized stores.


EasyWallet, @easy_wallet_


EasyWallet is a fast and secure online payment system in Armenia. With it, you can transfer money, pay more than 400 different services, repay loans, plan your expenses, and track transfer statistics.

The application uses the Airpay system. All you need to do is find other EasyWallet users nearby, select the amount and recipient, and click the "Send" button.


GG, @ggarmenia


ba448897-fded-4658-bf54-ae8f35550afb.jpg

GG is an Armenian startup of a transportation service. It includes the ggTaxi taxi service, the ggTruck freight service, and the ggEvacuator tow truck calling service.


UTaxi, @utaxi.armenia


9ccaaae8-4c4d-4998-a8fb-e8a88cf85401.jpg

Utaxi is a taxi booking application in Yerevan. With the help of it, you can invite friends, both drivers and passengers, and receive bonuses with which you can pay for the trip.


Zangi


e36a144e-864f-4868-a640-ce7d99d03263.jpg

Zangi is an Armenian messenger. Free voice calls, video calls are available in it. In the Zangi-Out service, you can call any phone number at lower and affordable rates. Zangi consumes up to 6 times less traffic than other instant messengers do.


YerevanRide, @yerevanride


361edce8-9f89-4571-87ff-4ec713d075b4.jpg

YerevanRide is a bike rental service. There are five plans available with corresponding prices: annual - 49 thousand drams, monthly - 9 thousand drams, three-day - 3 thousand drams, daily - thousand drams, 15-minute - 200 drams.


Ideal master, @idealmasterarmenia


Ideal master is an order for workers of various specialties for the home as plumbers, electricians, and others.


Earlyone, @earlyone_official


9dce8ae4-8da3-4501-acfb-7eb7219ea8c5.jpg


Earlyone is an application through which you can queue in various institutions, including banks. To queue in the application, you need to choose a company, then the desired or nearest branch, choose the time to receive service without waiting. Upon arrival at the department, you need to activate a ticket and receive a notification of the queue. If you are late, you can delay the ticket.


Mimo Bike, @mimobikesharing


d5ee8287-9b08-4bc2-864a-65b451ceee17.jpg

Mimo Bike is the first smart bike rental platform in Armenia. The goal of the project is to develop a bicycle culture and make it physically and financially accessible for all people in Armenia and around the world. There are three types of subscription: standard, student, and monthly.


Tomsargkh


Tomsargkh is a platform where you can find all shoe bills of upcoming events in Yerevan and order tickets.


Other Yerevan


557e3866-2f6e-4b24-83b6-6c6fd2252d0a.jpg

This application is a virtual museum of cultural and architectural heritage in modern Yerevan. It helps to find historically and culturally significant urban sites. The project offers free map downloads, paid city tours in Armenian, English and Russian.


Armenian Keyboard


62a581c0-6ff0-4c30-8eb7-84060a2908d4.jpg

Armenian Keyboard is an Armenian keyboard app.


We thank @ig_armenia, Mila Yakovleva - @mon_armenie, Ishkhan Sahakyan - @ishkhan374, Olesya Denisenko - @armenianotes, David Gasparyan - @goodayarmenia for help in creating the material.

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#armenians #yerevan #armenia #apps #technologies
Read this article
Higher salaries than in Europe, the best education and traditions — about life in Tokyo
640
FAMILY ABROAD: KAZAKHSTANIS ON LIFE, CULTURAL DIFFERENCES AND EDUCATION
2026
Valentine's Day celebration in different Asian countries
384