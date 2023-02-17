12-places-in-almaty-for-those-who-know-the-city-well

We have collected a selection of new, creative and unusual places that will be interesting to visit not only for guests of the city, but also for the natives of Almaty.





@ottb.36

OTTB is a creative platform located on the territory of the cultural space "House on Baribaeva 36". The atmosphere of the place is filled with calmness, comfort, peace and special warmth. Here you can have a delicious meal and listen to live music performed by young talented artists.





Beepl-Ui, @beepl_space

Beepl-Ui is a style art and meeting house that combines a concept store and a coffee shop in one place. Here you can pick up cool images in a modern national style, find unique accessories and drink delicious drinks. The store offers a large selection of branded clothing and accessories, candles and skin care cosmetics.





"Gorelnik", @gorelnik_visit_center

One of the most popular and favorite places for training among Almaty residents. On the territory of the source there are two barrels with mountain thermal water, as well as a sports ground. There is also a visitor center and the famous Apa Katya, where you can have a delicious breakfast with a beautiful view. The menu includes soups, hot dishes, desserts, sandwiches and a wide range of drinks.





Wildhome Almaty, @wildhome_almaty

Wildhome Almaty is a cozy atmospheric camper where you can relax outdoors in a romantic setting. The house is equipped with everything you need. There is a bed, a dining table, dishes, a barbecue, a heater, a modem, a TV with a subscription to popular streaming services.





Antistress space





An anti-stress space is a place where you can leave all the negativity that has accumulated inside. Here you can beat dishes, destroy furniture, scream. Special rooms are created for people who want to get rid of accumulated emotions and stress. You can choose what to destroy: baseball bats, hammers, sledgehammers. Antistress spaces in Almaty — @kryshikomnata_almaty and @antistress_space.





Professional mafia with falling chairs MAFIA VIP, @mafia_vip_kz

MAFIA VIP is the first studio in Kazakhstan for playing mafia, equipped with special falling chairs and a table. During the game, participants are given special masks. The essence of the game in the professional mafia is the same as in the amateur one, the plot is standard. There are red and black players — civilians and mafia.





Gorilla Energy Park, @gorilla_energypark

Gorilla Energy Park is entertainment for fans of extreme sports. There are rides Gorilla Zipline and Rope Jumping. On the Gorilla Zipline, you can feel the adrenaline rush with a high-speed descent on a steel cable with a lift off the ground. You can try free flight from a height on the Rope Jumping attraction.





FAST COASTER, @koktobe.park

FAST COASTER is the only downhill sleigh track in Kazakhstan. The composition can accelerate to 45 kilometers per hour. Guests have the opportunity to feel the adrenaline rush, enjoy the picturesque view of the city and breathe in the fresh mountain air. In the evening, an incredible panorama of the night Almaty with a thousand multi-colored lights opens from here.





Stand by Club, @standby.club

Stand by Club is a new stand-up club in Almaty. The venue regularly hosts comedian performances, open mics and improv shows.





Hazbin, @hazbin_alm

Hazbin — atmosphere, cocktails, friends, cuisine. The interior of the art space is stylized as ancient ruins. It hosts events of various formats: raves, performances, exhibitions, concerts. During the day, you can eat at Hazbin: the menu includes appetizers, salads, hot dishes and desserts.





"Manufactura", @manufactura.almaty

"Manufactura" is a new space where many different bars are gathered. To create the design of the walls of the building, a competition was held among the best Almaty graffiti artists. Here you can drink signature cocktails, play board games, meet and relax with friends.





Show Today, @showtoday.almaty

Show Today is a new unusual studio where you can play interactive games and have fun. There are competitions and quizzes for different ages. For each company, the program is selected individually.