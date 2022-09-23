12-fashion-brands-and-showrooms-in-kyrgyzstan

We talk about interesting and stylish brands marked Made in Kyrgyzstan.





BAIRA, @baira_kg





The brand's clothing represents Kyrgyzstan at international events, including the World Tourism Exhibition and the World Nomad Games. Here you can find modern models with ethnic elements of classic outfits from Central Asian countries.





20twenty, @20twentywear

A clothing brand founded in a difficult, but productive and full of changes for many in 2020. Clothes for those who appreciate comfort and at the same time prefer to stand out in a crowd.





Fashion House, @modniydom_kg

The first local showroom with collections of designers from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Here you can assemble an image for any occasion.





Showroom DAN, @dankgofficial

Women's clothing created in Kyrgyzstan, and care cosmetics with accessories.





Yana Gaidai Gallery, @gallery_yanagayday

A showroom of designer clothes and accessories that makes style accessible to everyone.





Homeland, @homeland.brand

A domestic clothing brand with Japanese motifs. In this store you can find stylish kimonos and T-shirts with prints on ethnic themes.





Pavla, @pavlakg

Outerwear, jewelry and accessories are handmade in modern and national themes, made with love.





Colorful designer handbags for special moments in life and shoppers with worldwide delivery. There are models with national themes from atlas.





DinaRatsko, @dinaratsko

Designer women's clothing for the most fashionable, accessories and even poufs with a national flavor.





South Tribes, @southtribes

Ethnic-style jewelry made by hand by Central Asian craftswomen. In addition to decorations, you can find interesting details for interior decoration here.





Dukon, @dukon_nomadstore

A brand whose mission is to preserve Kyrgyz culture and make it relevant. There is a large selection of accessories.





Aiperi Obozova, @aiperi_obozova

Suits, T-shirts, hoodies, dresses and even phone cases with national Kyrgyz ornaments.