10-restaurants-in-tajikistan-serving-tajik-cuisine

Bukhoro Restaurant is one of the most popular oriental restaurants in Dushanbe. Here you will not only find delicious dishes, but also be able to dance to oriental music.This is the best place where you can taste national cuisine while enjoying nature.Toki is a restaurant of national cuisine, where you can taste delicious pilaf and chavori. And also relax on wooden slippers."Rohat 19" is a place for family holidays. The lights are on at night in the restaurant, it gives a special atmosphere.Oriental restaurant, where national dishes are prepared.This is a restaurant with an unusual interior. After all, every corner is decorated with national patterns."Omar Khayyam" is the best place for a family holiday. Here you can taste national dishes, as well as juicy kebabs."Rumi" is a restaurant of national cuisine, where food can be ordered at home and to take away.The teahouse is one of the best places for quiet gatherings. The establishment is decorated with Tajik ornaments.This is the place where you can taste the most delicious kurutob cooked in simple conditions.