10-places-where-you-can-try-a-nice-breakfast-in-nur-sultan

Tochka, @cafe.tochka
This popular and stylish cafe serves breakfast until 16:00. Here you can try classic breakfasts like fried eggs or scrambled eggs or unusual ones like Krok Madame or porridge with tuna and Parmesan.
Address: 5 Beibitshilik St.
Contacts: 8 775 852 83 02
Cafe Koktem, @cafekoktem
From the very opening, a variety of breakfasts have been served in this cafe. In their menu you will find everything to your taste, from cheese cakes with berry filling and Belgian waffles to polenta with mushrooms and toasts. Breakfasts are served from 08:00 to 12:00.
Address: 12/1 Kunaev St.
Contacts: 8 701 068 99 93
Ma Famille French Bakery&Cafe, @mafamille.frenchcafe
The cafe menu offers to try various cereals, shakshuka, and delicious bowls for breakfast. Breakfast are served all day.
Address: 30 Kenesary Ave.
Contacts: 8 771 517 71 71
Friends Cafe, @friends.astana
The menu includes sweet breakfasts and nourishing breakfasts. This cafe has more than 20 types of breakfasts from all of the world. There are also big variety of delicious porridges like wheat porridge with meringue and sea buck-thorn.
Address: 52 Mangilik Yel Ave.
Contacts: 8 705 657 55 55
Crepe Cafe, @crepecafe_kz
The menu has a large selection of breakfasts. Cafe offers delicious cereals, pancakes, and, of course their specialty of the house crepes with different fillings.
Address: 12/1 Kunaev St., 17 Mangilik Yel Ave., 16 Imanova St.
Contacts: 8 771 949 49 49
Take Eat Easy, @takeeateasy_tse
A cozy cafe that offers healthy and interesting breakfasts. There is a large selection of cereals, granola, porridge, toasts and even a classic English breakfast. Breakfast are served from 09:00 to 12:00.
Address: 3 Baitursynov St.
Contacts: 8 701 333 98 88
MADO, @madokazakhstan
It is the popular restaurant that offer delicious and classic breakfasts. The menu offers various options foe eggs, pancakes ad of course classic Turkish breakfast.
Address: 14 Kunaev St.
Contacts: 8 701 272 82 32
La Creme, @la_creme_astana
here you can try colorful and healthy breakfasts like French breakfast, avocado toasts, croissants with cheese and waffles.
Address: 53 Mangilik Yel Ave.
Contacts: 8 778 375 13 99
Bon Bon, @bonbon.astana
This is a nice and cozy European cuisine cafe. The cafe offers healthy and sweet breakfasts such as hot cheesecakes, toasts with avocado and poached egg or pancakes and porridge.
Address: 14/1 Kunaev St.
Contacts: 8 778 788 34 42
Rafe, @rafe.kz
This cafe is the popular place to have breakfast.Breakfast are served from 10:00 to 14:00. There you can try nourishing toasts or sweet porridge with different fillings.
Address: 14 Kunaev St.,16 Azerbaijan Mambetov St., 12/2 Kunaev St., 10 Dostyk St., 5 Zhenis St.
Contacts: 8 701 781 10 41