10-places-where-you-can-try-a-nice-breakfast-in-nur-sultan

Tochka, @cafe.tochka





This popular and stylish cafe serves breakfast until 16:00. Here you can try classic breakfasts like fried eggs or scrambled eggs or unusual ones like Krok Madame or porridge with tuna and Parmesan.

Address: 5 Beibitshilik St.

Contacts: 8 775 852 83 02

Cafe Koktem, @cafekoktem





From the very opening, a variety of breakfasts have been served in this cafe. In their menu you will find everything to your taste, from cheese cakes with berry filling and Belgian waffles to polenta with mushrooms and toasts. Breakfasts are served from 08:00 to 12:00.

Address: 12/1 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 701 068 99 93







Ma Famille French Bakery&Cafe, @mafamille.frenchcafe





The cafe menu offers to try various cereals, shakshuka, and delicious bowls for breakfast. Breakfast are served all day.

Address: 30 Kenesary Ave.

Contacts: 8 771 517 71 71







Friends Cafe, @friends.astana





The menu includes sweet breakfasts and nourishing breakfasts. This cafe has more than 20 types of breakfasts from all of the world. There are also big variety of delicious porridges like wheat porridge with meringue and sea buck-thorn.

Address: 52 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Contacts: 8 705 657 55 55





Crepe Cafe, @crepecafe_kz





The menu has a large selection of breakfasts. Cafe offers delicious cereals, pancakes, and, of course their specialty of the house crepes with different fillings.

Address: 12/1 Kunaev St., 17 Mangilik Yel Ave., 16 Imanova St.

Contacts: 8 771 949 49 49

Take Eat Easy, @takeeateasy_tse





A cozy cafe that offers healthy and interesting breakfasts. There is a large selection of cereals, granola, porridge, toasts and even a classic English breakfast. Breakfast are served from 09:00 to 12:00.

Address: 3 Baitursynov St.

Contacts: 8 701 333 98 88





MADO, @madokazakhstan





It is the popular restaurant that offer delicious and classic breakfasts. The menu offers various options foe eggs, pancakes ad of course classic Turkish breakfast.

Address: 14 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 701 272 82 32





La Creme, @la_creme_astana





here you can try colorful and healthy breakfasts like French breakfast, avocado toasts, croissants with cheese and waffles.

Address: 53 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Contacts: 8 778 375 13 99





Bon Bon, @bonbon.astana





This is a nice and cozy European cuisine cafe. The cafe offers healthy and sweet breakfasts such as hot cheesecakes, toasts with avocado and poached egg or pancakes and porridge.

Address: 14/1 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 778 788 34 42





Rafe, @rafe.kz





This cafe is the popular place to have breakfast.Breakfast are served from 10:00 to 14:00. There you can try nourishing toasts or sweet porridge with different fillings.

Address: 14 Kunaev St.,16 Azerbaijan Mambetov St., 12/2 Kunaev St., 10 Dostyk St., 5 Zhenis St.

Contacts: 8 701 781 10 41

