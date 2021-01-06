Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
10-places-where-you-can-try-a-nice-breakfast-in-nur-sultan
10 places where you can try a nice breakfast in Nur-Sultan
119
/

Today at 12:00

10 places where you can try a nice breakfast in Nur-Sultan

Tochka, @cafe.tochka

tochka.jpg

This popular and stylish cafe serves breakfast until 16:00. Here you can try classic breakfasts like fried eggs or scrambled eggs or unusual ones like Krok Madame or porridge with tuna and Parmesan.

Address: 5 Beibitshilik St.

Contacts: 8 775 852 83 02


Cafe Koktem, @cafekoktem

koktem.jpg

From the very opening, a variety of breakfasts have been served in this cafe. In their menu you will find everything to your taste, from cheese cakes with berry filling and Belgian waffles to polenta with mushrooms and toasts. Breakfasts are served from 08:00 to 12:00.

Address: 12/1 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 701 068 99 93


Ma Famille French Bakery&Cafe, @mafamille.frenchcafe

ma famille.jpg

The cafe menu offers to try various cereals, shakshuka, and delicious bowls for breakfast. Breakfast are served all day.

Address: 30 Kenesary Ave.

Contacts: 8 771 517 71 71


Friends Cafe, @friends.astana

friends.jpg

The menu includes sweet breakfasts and nourishing breakfasts. This cafe has more than 20 types of breakfasts from all of the world. There are also big variety of delicious porridges like wheat porridge with meringue and sea buck-thorn.

Address: 52 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Contacts: 8 705 657 55 55


Crepe Cafe, @crepecafe_kz

crepe.jpg

The menu has a large selection of breakfasts. Cafe offers delicious cereals, pancakes, and, of course their specialty of the house crepes with different fillings.

Address: 12/1 Kunaev St., 17 Mangilik Yel Ave., 16 Imanova St.

Contacts: 8 771 949 49 49


Take Eat Easy, @takeeateasy_tse

take eat easy.jpg

A cozy cafe that offers healthy and interesting breakfasts. There is a large selection of cereals, granola, porridge, toasts and even a classic English breakfast. Breakfast are served from 09:00 to 12:00.

Address: 3 Baitursynov St.

Contacts: 8 701 333 98 88


MADO, @madokazakhstan

mado (2).jpg

It is the popular restaurant that offer delicious and classic breakfasts. The menu offers various options foe eggs, pancakes ad of course classic Turkish breakfast.

Address: 14 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 701 272 82 32


La Creme, @la_creme_astana

la creme.jpg

here you can try colorful and healthy breakfasts like French breakfast, avocado toasts, croissants with cheese and waffles.

Address: 53 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Contacts: 8 778 375 13 99


Bon Bon, @bonbon.astana

bonbon.jpg

This is a nice and cozy European cuisine cafe. The cafe offers healthy and sweet breakfasts such as hot cheesecakes, toasts with avocado and poached egg or pancakes and porridge.

Address: 14/1 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 778 788 34 42


Rafe, @rafe.kz

rafe.jpg

This cafe is the popular place to have breakfast.Breakfast are served from 10:00 to 14:00. There you can try nourishing toasts or sweet porridge with different fillings.

Address: 14 Kunaev St.,16 Azerbaijan Mambetov St., 12/2 Kunaev St., 10 Dostyk St., 5 Zhenis St.

Contacts: 8 701 781 10 41

#nursultan #cafe #breakfast #cafeinastana #placestogoastana
