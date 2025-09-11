Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Site search:
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG
Advertising

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
10-places-where-you-can-have-fun-in-shymkent-from-lounges-and-karaoke-to-billiards-and-quizzes
logo
10 places where you can have fun in Shymkent: from lounges and karaoke to billiards and quizzes
City 24

06.09.2025

10 places where you can have fun in Shymkent: from lounges and karaoke to billiards and quizzes

From karaoke clubs and stylish lounges to billiards and fun quizzes — 10 places in Shymkent that are worth visiting for fun and interesting leisure with friends.


Alpaka, @alpaka_karaoke


An establishment with private cabins equipped with modern karaoke systems, and a common hall with a spacious dance floor for fiery dances.


Shelby, @shelby.zona.comfort


Shelby is worth visiting for all billiards lovers. There is also a karaoke hall and a restaurant with a summer terrace — everything for leisure.


Janym Soul, @janymsoul.shym


A unique karaoke club in which 11 private cabins are decorated in the style of different cities of Kazakhstan, and there is also a common hall. Favorite compositions, a wide selection of dishes and drinks on the menu.


Koo-Koo, @koo_koo_bar


A modern lounge bar with a summer terrace and halls on two floors. It is worth going here for a relaxing atmosphere, drinks and dishes in an author’s presentation. Every Friday and Saturday there are themed parties.


Inju, @biliard_shymkent_d


A spacious billiards club worth visiting for a pleasant leisure. Here they also offer smoky cocktails and drinks.


Keremet Quiz, @keremetquiz_shymkent


Unique quizzes — team intellectual games are held in the Kazakh language and will be an excellent choice for fun leisure with friends.


Delice, @delice.karaoke_shymkent


A stylish restobar with a karaoke hall and VIP cabins. Guests of the establishment are offered dishes of Eastern and European cuisines, smoky cocktails and signature drinks.


The Secret, @thesecret.kz



A stylish modern restaurant is perfect for a good evening — an open kitchen with a unique wood grill, a karaoke hall, signature dishes and drinks.


Quiz, Please!, @quizplease_shymkent


A famous quiz whose organizers hold games on various topics — from classic general games to music and cinema. It is worth coming here with friends to spend time interestingly and cheerfully and to relax in an atmosphere of drive.


Buro, @buro.restobar


A modern restobar with fusion cuisine, a diverse bar menu, stylish interior design and live music.


Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #shymkent #wheretogo #placestogo
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Modern Samarkand: where creative people gather
Modern Samarkand: where creative people gather
Top 10 restaurants in Tashkent: from exceptional service to a modern menu
Top 10 restaurants in Tashkent: from exceptional service to a modern menu
National holidays of Uzbekistan: from Navruz to Constitution Day
National holidays of Uzbekistan: from Navruz to Constitution Day
Where to work in Uzbekistan: 15 best companies for your career
Where to work in Uzbekistan: 15 best companies for your career
Why spring is the perfect season to visit Uzbekistan
Why spring is the perfect season to visit Uzbekistan