10 places where you can have fun in Shymkent: from lounges and karaoke to billiards and quizzes

From karaoke clubs and stylish lounges to billiards and fun quizzes — 10 places in Shymkent that are worth visiting for fun and interesting leisure with friends.









An establishment with private cabins equipped with modern karaoke systems, and a common hall with a spacious dance floor for fiery dances.









Shelby is worth visiting for all billiards lovers. There is also a karaoke hall and a restaurant with a summer terrace — everything for leisure.





A unique karaoke club in which 11 private cabins are decorated in the style of different cities of Kazakhstan, and there is also a common hall. Favorite compositions, a wide selection of dishes and drinks on the menu.









A modern lounge bar with a summer terrace and halls on two floors. It is worth going here for a relaxing atmosphere, drinks and dishes in an author’s presentation. Every Friday and Saturday there are themed parties.









A spacious billiards club worth visiting for a pleasant leisure. Here they also offer smoky cocktails and drinks.









Unique quizzes — team intellectual games are held in the Kazakh language and will be an excellent choice for fun leisure with friends.









A stylish restobar with a karaoke hall and VIP cabins. Guests of the establishment are offered dishes of Eastern and European cuisines, smoky cocktails and signature drinks.





A stylish modern restaurant is perfect for a good evening — an open kitchen with a unique wood grill, a karaoke hall, signature dishes and drinks.









A famous quiz whose organizers hold games on various topics — from classic general games to music and cinema. It is worth coming here with friends to spend time interestingly and cheerfully and to relax in an atmosphere of drive.





A modern restobar with fusion cuisine, a diverse bar menu, stylish interior design and live music.