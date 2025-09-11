10 places where you can have fun in Shymkent: from lounges and karaoke to billiards and quizzes

From karaoke clubs and stylish lounges to billiards and fun quizzes — 10 places in Shymkent that are worth visiting for fun and interesting leisure with friends.
Alpaka, @alpaka_karaoke
An establishment with private cabins equipped with modern karaoke systems, and a common hall with a spacious dance floor for fiery dances.
Shelby, @shelby.zona.comfort
Shelby is worth visiting for all billiards lovers. There is also a karaoke hall and a restaurant with a summer terrace — everything for leisure.
Janym Soul, @janymsoul.shym
A unique karaoke club in which 11 private cabins are decorated in the style of different cities of Kazakhstan, and there is also a common hall. Favorite compositions, a wide selection of dishes and drinks on the menu.
Koo-Koo, @koo_koo_bar
A modern lounge bar with a summer terrace and halls on two floors. It is worth going here for a relaxing atmosphere, drinks and dishes in an author’s presentation. Every Friday and Saturday there are themed parties.
Inju, @biliard_shymkent_d
A spacious billiards club worth visiting for a pleasant leisure. Here they also offer smoky cocktails and drinks.
Keremet Quiz, @keremetquiz_shymkent
Unique quizzes — team intellectual games are held in the Kazakh language and will be an excellent choice for fun leisure with friends.
Delice, @delice.karaoke_shymkent
A stylish restobar with a karaoke hall and VIP cabins. Guests of the establishment are offered dishes of Eastern and European cuisines, smoky cocktails and signature drinks.
The Secret, @thesecret.kz
A stylish modern restaurant is perfect for a good evening — an open kitchen with a unique wood grill, a karaoke hall, signature dishes and drinks.
Quiz, Please!, @quizplease_shymkent
A famous quiz whose organizers hold games on various topics — from classic general games to music and cinema. It is worth coming here with friends to spend time interestingly and cheerfully and to relax in an atmosphere of drive.
Buro, @buro.restobar
A modern restobar with fusion cuisine, a diverse bar menu, stylish interior design and live music.