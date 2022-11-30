Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

10 modern business centers in Tashkent, where large companies work and you can build excellent networking
Main page
/
Places

Today at 20:45

10 modern business centers in Tashkent, where large companies work and you can build excellent networking

We tell you about cool business centers in Tashkent, if you don't know where to rent an office.


Gross Plaza, @grossplaza

120204787_3615212951836435_1828306832229127572_n.jpg

The business center combines modern technologies, accommodation facilities and comfortable working conditions.

It is located in the center of Tashkent, and the windows offer a beautiful view. According to the description on the website, there is a lot of sunlight and fresh air.

Address: Taras Shevchenko str., 21a

Contacts: +998 99 760 70 07


Platform, @platform_bc

noroot.png


Business space for large companies. Offers thoughtful planning solutions for efficient work.

Restaurants, showrooms, financial organizations and fashion boutiques can work here.

The rooms are filled with light. The ceiling height of office premises is 4 meters, and commercial — 5 meters.

There is a coworking area, small private offices, meeting rooms, a kitchen area.

Address: 12a Turkiston Street

Contacts: +998 99 730 70 07


Simurg, @simurg_bc

134986007.jpg

Simurg is a stylish and comfortable office building in the center of the capital. There are various cafes and restaurants nearby.

There are spacious and bright rooms. You can rent both a whole floor and one office. The correct shape of the building allows you to apply a variety of planning solutions both in open space and in closed form.

Address: 88a Amir Timur Ave.

Contacts: +998 99 730 70 07


New Level

img_0297.jpg

New Level is ideal for those who value location in the center, constant dynamics, comfort and optimal working conditions.

The center has a wide selection of office spaces of different sizes. The layouts are open, you can change the configuration to suit your needs. All offices are well lit and have a complete finishing finish.

Address: 23 Taras Shevchenko str.

Contacts: +998 71 200 08 70


Grand


f.jpg


The business center consists of two buildings. The rent includes everything: tax payments, the cost of operating expenses, utilities.

Advantages of the center: convenient location, developed transport links, a wide network of service enterprises, catering and trade.

Address: Shota Rustaveli str., 12

Contacts: +998 71 252 51 12


Orient, @orient_bc

orient-image-preview-6.jpg

Orient Business Center is a high—quality office building of class "A" and with an excellent location in the center of Tashkent.

There is a convenient division of office space. Tenants and owners are offered conference rooms for 150-300 people, meeting rooms.

Coffee shops, restaurants, canteen, minimarket, vending machines, pharmacy, bank and even dry cleaning are provided.

Address: 47b Mirabadskaya str.

Contacts: +998 99 899 99 98, +998 99 850 11 11


Alpha, @alphabc.uz

129766729_134169988292297_5216705749208678268_n.jpg

Alpha Business Center is a modern office building of class "B+". It is located in the center of Tashkent and includes 10 floors.

On each floor there are spacious and modern meeting rooms, kitchens for employees, offices with natural light. On the ground floor there is a coffee shop, a reception and a waiting room.

The business center provides the opportunity to rent both one office and an entire floor.

Address: Zulfiyakhanum str., 12

Contacts: +998 95 475 55 45


Mercury


c01964c7e94406b7e3981c81d6b6aae4_70.jpg



According to the description, here you will find world-class comfort and privileges with a premium interior.

Each room is equipped with a single remote control panel for amenities. A separate office is provided for private VIP-negotiations. The turnkey service provides for the maintenance of the five-star hotel.

Address: Nukus str., 2

Contacts: +998 99 829 40 00


The Tower, @thetower_mmg

project-thetower-pic-6.jpg

A unique building, the design of which used elements of the architecture of New York at the beginning of the last century and loft style.

The Business center has an underground floor, which is equipped as a dining room for employees. The building has office space and conference rooms.

There are five companies operating in the Business Center: Makro, The Tower MMG, Eurasia group, The Mag and The Beat.

Address: Furkat str., 191

Contacts: +998 78 147 11 99


Boulevard Business Center, @dreamcity.uz

Boulevard Business Center is a modern thoughtful space for business. The first floor is reserved for retail zones, and the second for office space.

Offices are being sold with ready-made repairs. The space is fully ready for operation, equipped with all necessary communications and modern engineering systems.

Address: Furkat street, Tashkent City shopping Center

Contacts: +998 71 202 22 22

#business #uzbekistan #entrepreneurs #tashkent #city
