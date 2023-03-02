10-interesting-places-in-astana-for-those-who-know-the-city-well

Where to go in Astana if you were born in the city and know every corner. Our selection includes cozy coffee houses, bowling and gastro-square.







Atmospheric bowling karaoke with a friendly team. Special bonuses are offered for registration in the loyalty program. You can play with friends and have a snack.









Bright experimental cocktail bar in the city center. It serves unique cocktails created using a special technology. An ideal place for those who have unusual taste preferences.







"Musical Theater of the Young Spectator"











Here you can watch the performances of young theater actors and spend a pleasant evening with your loved ones. All performances are in Kazakh, you will hear familiar songs and interpretations of Kazakh works and historical events.











A unique place in the city is the Food Park family space. Five types of cuisines are presented here, including Asian, American, national, Italian and Sweet Lily's own confectionery.









It produces high-quality products from 100% natural milk and based on Italian starter cultures. The market offers cheeses without flavor enhancers, without GMOs and preservatives. You can get acquainted with the technology of making craft cheese.







A new institution in the capital in the Viking style with gourmet cuisine. Here you can taste delicious steaks and taste branded drinks from the bartender.











This is a creative space that combines several functions at once: a coworking space for artists, a place for sketches from nature, a watercolor class and a place for lectures.





The store is located in the Abu Dhabi Plaza mall.

Bookshop with classical works in Kazakh. On the shelves you can see the works of Tolkien, Stephen King, Jane Austen and others





Gastro-square "CENTER", @gastro.center



The largest gastro-square in Kazakhstan. Here are different types of cuisines, ranging from national to Chinese. The building has two floors, there are food stalls, restaurants and gastro corners.





Sky Beach Club, @skybeachclubastana



A place that you know about, but most likely have never been. Tropical climate, soft sand and constant swimming season. There are children's pools and a fitness bar.