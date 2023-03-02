Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

10 interesting places in Astana for those who know the city well
Places

Yesterday at 20:00

10 interesting places in Astana for those who know the city well

Where to go in Astana if you were born in the city and know every corner. Our selection includes cozy coffee houses, bowling and gastro-square.


PINgWIN, @pingwin_bowling

photo_2023-02-28_14-25-23.jpg


Atmospheric bowling karaoke with a friendly team. Special bonuses are offered for registration in the loyalty program. You can play with friends and have a snack.


TEMPLE, @temple.kz


Bright experimental cocktail bar in the city center. It serves unique cocktails created using a special technology. An ideal place for those who have unusual taste preferences.


"Musical Theater of the Young Spectator"

photo_2023-02-28_14-26-12.jpg


Here you can watch the performances of young theater actors and spend a pleasant evening with your loved ones. All performances are in Kazakh, you will hear familiar songs and interpretations of Kazakh works and historical events.


Food Park, @foodpark_astana


Screenshot_25.png


A unique place in the city is the Food Park family space. Five types of cuisines are presented here, including Asian, American, national, Italian and Sweet Lily's own confectionery.


Cheese Mart, @cheesemart.kz


It produces high-quality products from 100% natural milk and based on Italian starter cultures. The market offers cheeses without flavor enhancers, without GMOs and preservatives. You can get acquainted with the technology of making craft cheese.


VARVAR RESTAURANT, @varvar.restaurant


A new institution in the capital in the Viking style with gourmet cuisine. Here you can taste delicious steaks and taste branded drinks from the bartender.


ART BAZA, @artbaza_ast

Screenshot_24.png

This is a creative space that combines several functions at once: a coworking space for artists, a place for sketches from nature, a watercolor class and a place for lectures.


Qazaq Books, @qazaqbooks


 tom-hermans-9BoqXzEeQqM-unsplash.jpg

Bookshop with classical works in Kazakh. On the shelves you can see the works of Tolkien, Stephen King, Jane Austen and others
The store is located in the Abu Dhabi Plaza mall.


Gastro-square "CENTER", @gastro.center

IMG_2920.png

The largest gastro-square in Kazakhstan. Here are different types of cuisines, ranging from national to Chinese. The building has two floors, there are food stalls, restaurants and gastro corners.


Sky Beach Club, @skybeachclubastana


A place that you know about, but most likely have never been. Tropical climate, soft sand and constant swimming season. There are children's pools and a fitness bar.

#astana #kazakhstan #placestoeatastana #placestogo
