10-characteristics-of-a-real-resident-of-osh

We share funny characteristics of the inhabitants of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

He knows exactly where it is cheaper to buy what he needs.

I'm ready to argue to the last where the most delicious samsa.

Speaks not sAmsy, but samsY.

Orientation in the city along Sulaiman-Too.

He decides how much to pay the taxi driver.

Likes maida manti on "Shanghai".

Knows all the best cafes on Frunzenskaya and Gagarin.

Spends every weekend in traffic jams near the city bazaar.

Drinks green tea to keep warm in cold weather and cool down in hot weather.

Navigates the city by districts, not by streets.