Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
10-characteristics-of-a-real-resident-of-osh
10 characteristics of a real resident of Osh
42
Main page
/
Lifestyle

Today at 18:45

10 characteristics of a real resident of Osh

We share funny characteristics of the inhabitants of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.


He knows exactly where it is cheaper to buy what he needs.

I'm ready to argue to the last where the most delicious samsa.

Speaks not sAmsy, but samsY.

Orientation in the city along Sulaiman-Too.

He decides how much to pay the taxi driver.

Likes maida manti on "Shanghai".

Knows all the best cafes on Frunzenskaya and Gagarin.

Spends every weekend in traffic jams near the city bazaar.

Drinks green tea to keep warm in cold weather and cool down in hot weather.

Navigates the city by districts, not by streets.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kyrgyz #kyrgyzstan #osh #facts #resident
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Top 5 most amazing festivals in Asia
1621
Tajiks recognizable outside the country: artists, models, and athletes
3247
How much does it cost to live in Central Asian cities: Astana, Bishkek and Tashkent
2903
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.