10-car-rental-services-in-baku

Renting a car in Baku is a convenient way to travel around the city and its surroundings without limitations. Here are 10 companies in Baku where you can rent a car to suit any taste and budget.





Avis, avis.az

AVIS Car Rental offers a variety of cars: compact Hyundai Accent and Ford Focus for budget trips, comfortable Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 6, spacious Hyundai H1 and BMW X5, as well as Mitsubishi L200 pickups.





Carrental.az, carrental.az

Carrental.az provides car rentals for any taste and budget, from economy-class to premium models, SUVs, buses, and business cars.





Automile, automile.az

Automile offers various rental options: economy, comfort, business class, SUVs, minivans, and sports cars. Services like driver rentals and transfers are also available.





Karavan Rent a Car, karavan.az

Karavan Rent a Car has a wide selection of vehicles for rent, including models from American, German, Japanese, and Korean brands like Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Toyota, and Kia.





Bestrent, bakurentacar.az

Bestrent offers car rentals in Baku across different classes: economy, mid-range, business, SUVs, buses, and minibuses. Their fleet includes brands like Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes, Hyundai, BMW, Dodge, Chevrolet, and Kia.





Rent Car Az, @rent-car-az.ru

Rent Car Az offers a wide range of cars in Baku, including models like Kia Rio, Kia Cerato, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai ix-35, Toyota Camry, Toyota Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Lexus 570.





Rent a Car Baku, @rentcarbaku.az

The Rent a Car Baku fleet includes a variety of well-known brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Kia. They provide economy cars, business-class sedans, SUVs, minivans, buses for group or corporate trips, as well as limousines and sports cars.





Fast Rent, fastrent.az

Fast Rent offers affordable car rental prices in Baku and throughout Azerbaijan. Options include economy and mid-range cars, SUVs, minivans, as well as transfer services and rentals with a driver.





PremiumRent.az, premiumrent.az

The company has a large fleet and offers 24/7 car delivery. Their selection includes mid-range, economy, business, premium cars, SUVs, minibuses, and wedding vehicles.





Naniko, naniko.az

Naniko provides car rental services with or without a driver, with delivery available to the airport or other parts of the city. Additional conveniences, such as GPS, child seats, and anti-slip chains, are also available.