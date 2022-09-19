Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
10-best-films-of-kazakh-cinematography
10 best films of Kazakh cinematography
156
Main page
/
Art

17.09.2022

10 best films of Kazakh cinematography

We have compiled a list of films of Kazakh cinematography that are worth watching.


Abai’s songs, 1946

Film tells about Abai's friendship with a Russian exile, scientist Nifont Dolgopolov. Under the influence of their growing friendship, educational ideals of Abai are formed.


Botagoz, 1958



Story is about a girl named Botagoz, who had difficult trials from a young age. But she continued to dream of a happy life and a fair attitude towards herself.


Kyz-Gibek, 1971



The two-part film is based on the Kazakh folk poem Kyz Zhibek. The story of the tragic love of representatives of two warring tribes.


Sultan Beybars, 1989



Sultan Beybars — the great Egyptian Sultan, having achieved everything that any mortal can only dream of, remembers where his hard path began.


The Death of Otrar, 1991



The brave Unzhu, sent as a spy to Genghis Khan's troops, rose from a slave to a thousandth. Having learned that Genghis Khan intends to send his hordes to Central Asia, Unzhu hurries to warn the Khorezm Khanate of the impending danger.


Nomad, 2005



The hero Mansur, who became Ablay Khan, passes all the tests of the people's commander.


Mongol, 2007



Boy Temujin, who is to become Genghis Khan, the ruler of half the world, went through hunger, humiliation, slavery. He was supported by the love of Borte, his first and beloved wife.


A Gift to Stalin, 2008



Events took place in 1949. Joseph Stalin celebrates his seventieth birthday, and in the Kazakh steppe, in a railway train, a crawler finds a child and takes him to the village.


Birzhan Sal, 2009



Film tells about the dramatic life story of the folk singer and composer Birzhan Kozhagulov.


Myn bala. Warriors of the steppe, 2012



Action of the film takes place in the first half of the XVIII century — in the turning point of Kazakh history, when in the bloody war with the Dzungars, the unity of the Kazakh people and heroism become the decisive force on the way to freedom.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Popular female rappers from Central Asia, Georgia, and Armenia
3750
Popular bloggers from Uzbekistan to follow on Instagram
2375
Unrecognisable Germany in the photos
2200
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.