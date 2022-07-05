10-artists-from-kazakhstan-that-are-well-known-abroad

We have collected a list from 10 artists from Kazakhstan, that are quite well known abroad.







Adil Zhalelov is a rapper and sound producer. He became most recognizable after the release of his debut album «House with Normal Phenomena», which took the second place in the iTunes chart. His record «Holiday on 36 Street» received 14-fold platinum status.





Dimash is a performer, instrumentalist and composer. Dimash's voice range is six octaves. He gained fame in China thanks to participation in the popular TV show Singer 2017. In the competition with recognized singers, he reached the final, taking second place.

Nazima is from Shymkent. Since childhood, she dreamed of singing on stage. At the age of 12, she became the winner of the international competition «Charmer», performing a song in the Kazakh language. At the age of 21, Nazima became a finalist of the Kazakhstan «Factory of Stars». She was the lead singer of the group ALTYN GIRLS.

Nazima took part in the contest «Songs on TNT» and reached the final. Now she is a member of the Black Star label and performs concerts in the CIS countries.





In 2018, Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova won the first international professional music award BraVo in the nomination «A Look into the Future».

And on November 25, she represented Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision 2018 international competition, where she took sixth place.





Hip-hop artist, beatmaker and producer from Kazakhstan. Since childhood, he was fond of rap. He studied at a music school in the saxophone class.

As a beatmaker and sound producer, he worked with many Kazakhstani rappers, including Introvert, Antrax, Hiroshima and others.





Moldanazar is a Kazakhstani group. The soloist of the group Galymzhan Moldanazar sings in kazakh in the style of indie and synthpop. One of the first Kazakh bands who started singing in this genre.





Ninety One is the founder of the musical genre Q-pop — the Kazakh analogue of K-pop.

In 2015, they released their first single titled «Ayyptama». On the same day, a video clip for this song was released, which led the charts of music channels in Kazakhstan for 20 weeks.





He is a performer originally from Kazakhstan, a participant of the X-Factor show. He became famous both as a solo artist and as the frontman of the rock band Cardio Beat.





Madi Toktarov, better known under the pseudonym M'Dee, is a young musician. His first two albums «Almaty Jazz Vol.1» and «Almaty Jazz Vol.2» were successful online. In his interviews, he has repeatedly said that he listens to Skryptonite and other Kazakhstani artists.





Kazakh pop singer did not immediately take up creativity. He tried himself in different professions, but at one point he took a risk.

The artist's name became known after the overwhelming popularity of the track «Deceived». In a short time, the guy recorded an album and posted it online.