Zipline, paragliding, and rope jumping: where to get your adrenaline fix in the mountains near Tashkent

For thrill-seekers and adventure lovers, we've put together a list of locations in the mountains near Tashkent where you can experience unforgettable adrenaline rushes. Ziplining, rope jumping, paragliding, and hot air balloon rides — here are the top ideas for those chasing an exhilarating escape.





Red Stone, @red.stone.extreme

Get ready for unforgettable experiences with extreme rope jumping over canyons and waterfalls. You can also enjoy a scenic zipline ride through mountain gorges after crossing a suspended ladder. All equipment is provided by the company, and instructors accompany visitors during the suspended ladder walk.





GoFly, @goflyuz

This is the place to go if you want to try paragliding. Adrenaline, breathtaking views, and a true feeling of freedom in the sky. Experienced instructors lead the flights, and video recording is included.





ArTop Extreme, @zip_line_artop

They offer thrilling zipline rides with panoramic views of the mountains. You're guaranteed intense emotions and high-adrenaline fun.





Air Balloon, @airballoon.uz

A unique company that organizes hot air balloon rides. Stunning bird’s-eye views and unforgettable moments in the sky. A balloon flight makes for a meaningful gift or a romantic date idea.





Airtek, @airtrek.uz

This private airfield offers unique delta plane flights in Uzbekistan. Head here for striking emotions, exciting flights, and the ultimate sense of freedom.





Rafting Club, @raftingclub.uz

Rafting is a fast-paced river descent in a special inflatable boat. This active outdoor experience, guided by seasoned instructors, brings unforgettable thrills and a burst of energy. A great option for team-building events.