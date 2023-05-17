Xavier Le Torrivellec on education in France, impressions of Kazakhstan and local traditions

Xavier Le Torrivellec started working in Kazakhstan more than a year ago. In an interview for our media he shared the peculiarities of French education and his travels in Kazakhstan.





About myself

I am a historian. I specialize in the history of the Volga-Ural region. This is a special place where the Finno-Ugric, Turkic and Slavic peoples mixed up.

For a long time I was engaged in science: I participated in conferences and wrote articles. But I wanted to make a real impact, so I decided not only to research, but also to act.

First I taught in Russia, then I was deputy director of the Center for Franco-Russian Studies in Moscow, and then I was appointed director of the Franco-Belarusian Center for European Studies in Minsk. In 2017, I received an offer to work as an educational attaché in Belarus. A year ago, I accepted the position of attaché for cooperation in the field of education of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan.

About activity

I supervise issues of scientific cooperation, secondary and higher education in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Today, France ranks third in the world in terms of the number of foreign students. This all happens with help of Campus France, a national agency that promotes French higher education abroad.

We solve issues related to admission to French universities. We also help to find housing and a scholarship, to cope with administrative difficulties.

About education in France

France has had an important influence on the creation of the modern world, in which self-realization and personal freedom of each person are important. Therefore, we have a special relationship with education. For us, this is not a business where you can make money. This is a value that is important for everyone to receive. After all, an educated person becomes more free, can participate in the life of society and the country.

The main thing you need for admission is the desire and understanding of what you want to do



It is important for us that not only the French, but also foreign citizens can get a good education. Therefore, public universities provide an opportunity to study for everyone. Income is not the main criterion for a candidate.

The main thing you need for admission is the desire and understanding of what you want to do. It's great if you know French. A B2 level on the DELF exam is enough to get a place at any public university. In addition to them, there are École supérieure. These are elite universities, which are difficult to enter.

The most important document for admission is a resume. You need to show what you did, in which competitions or olympiads you participated. You will also need a good motivation letter.

The French Embassy can provide financial assistance. Thus, the Make Our Planet Great Again Scholarship is given to candidates who will study in the field of environmental protection. There is a scholarship "Abai-Vern" for master's students. And the Ambassador of France can award a special scholarship to any candidate.

About Kazakhstan

I first visited Kazakhstan in 1998. I traveled all over Kazakhstan by train. I saw a huge steppe and an endless landscape. I felt the spirit of freedom and great space.





When I arrived in Kazakhstan a year ago, I felt the same. I was traveling by car from Belarus, through Russia. I spent the whole night on the road passing through the steppe, listening to Kazakh music. And in the morning I reached Astana. At the moment when the sun illuminated the whole steppe, I was happy.

I like Kazakh culture and history. People here are different, but open, with a good sense of humor.

We recently visited East Kazakhstan. We visited Ust-Kamenogorsk, Katon-Karagay, Altai. Beautiful places with untouched nature. I also traveled to the western part of the country. I was in Aktau, I saw the Caspian Sea. It's amazingly beautiful. Visited Almaty, Shymkent, Turkestan.

About traditions

I like the way meat is cooked in Kazakhstan. Beshparmak is a special dish.

Last spring I watched the game Kokpar. This is an impressive spectacle, the players of which are real master riders.

About plans

I will continue to participate in the modernization of the Kazakhstani higher education system. I feel that there is a lack of communication between universities and enterprises. Therefore, I want to help improve relations between the economic and academic spheres.