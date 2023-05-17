Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
xavier-le-torrivellec-on-education-in-france-impressions-of-kazakhstan-and-local-traditions
Xavier Le Torrivellec on education in France, impressions of Kazakhstan and local traditions
40

Xavier Le Torrivellec

regional attaché for cooperation in education, @campusfrance_kazakhstan

Main page

Today at 19:45

Xavier Le Torrivellec on education in France, impressions of Kazakhstan and local traditions

Xavier Le Torrivellec started working in Kazakhstan more than a year ago. In an interview for our media he shared the peculiarities of French education and his travels in Kazakhstan.


1603366318395 (1).jpg

About myself

I am a historian. I specialize in the history of the Volga-Ural region. This is a special place where the Finno-Ugric, Turkic and Slavic peoples mixed up.

For a long time I was engaged in science: I participated in conferences and wrote articles. But I wanted to make a real impact, so I decided not only to research, but also to act.

First I taught in Russia, then I was deputy director of the Center for Franco-Russian Studies in Moscow, and then I was appointed director of the Franco-Belarusian Center for European Studies in Minsk. In 2017, I received an offer to work as an educational attaché in Belarus. A year ago, I accepted the position of attaché for cooperation in the field of education of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan.

About activity

I supervise issues of scientific cooperation, secondary and higher education in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Today, France ranks third in the world in terms of the number of foreign students. This all happens with help of Campus France, a national agency that promotes French higher education abroad.

We solve issues related to admission to French universities. We also help to find housing and a scholarship, to cope with administrative difficulties.

About education in France

France has had an important influence on the creation of the modern world, in which self-realization and personal freedom of each person are important. Therefore, we have a special relationship with education. For us, this is not a business where you can make money. This is a value that is important for everyone to receive. After all, an educated person becomes more free, can participate in the life of society and the country.

The main thing you need for admission is the desire and understanding of what you want to do

It is important for us that not only the French, but also foreign citizens can get a good education. Therefore, public universities provide an opportunity to study for everyone. Income is not the main criterion for a candidate.

The main thing you need for admission is the desire and understanding of what you want to do. It's great if you know French. A B2 level on the DELF exam is enough to get a place at any public university. In addition to them, there are École supérieure. These are elite universities, which are difficult to enter.

The most important document for admission is a resume. You need to show what you did, in which competitions or olympiads you participated. You will also need a good motivation letter.

The French Embassy can provide financial assistance. Thus, the Make Our Planet Great Again Scholarship is given to candidates who will study in the field of environmental protection. There is a scholarship "Abai-Vern" for master's students. And the Ambassador of France can award a special scholarship to any candidate.

About Kazakhstan

I first visited Kazakhstan in 1998. I traveled all over Kazakhstan by train. I saw a huge steppe and an endless landscape. I felt the spirit of freedom and great space.

photo_5406956268083596639_y.jpg

When I arrived in Kazakhstan a year ago, I felt the same. I was traveling by car from Belarus, through Russia. I spent the whole night on the road passing through the steppe, listening to Kazakh music. And in the morning I reached Astana. At the moment when the sun illuminated the whole steppe, I was happy.

I like Kazakh culture and history. People here are different, but open, with a good sense of humor.

We recently visited East Kazakhstan. We visited Ust-Kamenogorsk, Katon-Karagay, Altai. Beautiful places with untouched nature. I also traveled to the western part of the country. I was in Aktau, I saw the Caspian Sea. It's amazingly beautiful. Visited Almaty, Shymkent, Turkestan.

About traditions

I like the way meat is cooked in Kazakhstan. Beshparmak is a special dish.

Last spring I watched the game Kokpar. This is an impressive spectacle, the players of which are real master riders.

About plans

I will continue to participate in the modernization of the Kazakhstani higher education system. I feel that there is a lack of communication between universities and enterprises. Therefore, I want to help improve relations between the economic and academic spheres.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #france #foreigners #education #expat
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Coffee with Robert Sim
2748
Why foreigners believe that Kazakhstan is a safe country to travel, work and live
3164
Kazakh about how she married an Italian and why they moved to Kazakhstan
3025
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.