WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Which international hotels operate in the capital of Kyrgyzstan
Places

25.03.2021

Which international hotels operate in the capital of Kyrgyzstan

If you don’t know where to stay in Bishkek, there are brands of international hotels you know in the selection.

Hyatt Regency Bishkek, @hyattregencybishkek


f81c26e5abc5769b29c9e7b649a15d5e (2).jpg

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is an American company that manages luxury hotels around the world. It was founded back in 1957.

Hyatt Regency Bishkek is the first five-star hotel in Kyrgyzstan, which is located in the center of the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The windows offer a beautiful view of the Tien Shan Mountain range and the ancient trade route. Guests can use the fitness center, swimming pool, restaurant and other amenities. The hotel's restaurants serve Mediterranean dishes, as well as grilled dishes

Book a room.


Sheraton Hotel Bishkek, @sheratonbishkek


74eca2bd2ec1d3af91acbcb1f35ea641.jpg

Sheraton is a well-known international hotel brand that was established in 1937. Owned by the American company Marriott International. There is also a hotel of this global chain in Bishkek. The health club and fitness center work a sauna, steam room, relaxation salon, 4-treatment room and an outdoor pool. The hotel's restaurant serves local and international cuisine.

The sights of the capital are located near the hotel. Guests can rent bicycles to explore the surrounding area.

Book a room.


Novotel Bishkek City, @novotelbishkek


32281569dcfbd4f490340e1385345825.jpg

Novotel is a well-known hotel brand that belongs to the French chain. Part of Accor company, which was founded in 1967.

The hotel offers guests of Bishkek cozy modern rooms, a restaurant with Eurasian cuisine, a fitness center, a sauna and an indoor pool. Panoramic windows offer a beautiful view of the city and mountains. Near the hotel you can find shops and attractions.

Book a room.


Ramada by Wyndham Bishkek Centre


14d54d181edf912a16d7444d731db15e.jpg

Ramada by Wyndham Bishkek Center is an international hotel, part of an American chain. Wyndham Worldwide has been welcoming guests since 1954.

The hotel, which is presented in many cities of the world, includes all the services that will allow you to comfortably relax in Bishkek. There is a fitness center for physical activity, large rooms with all necessary accessories. At the restaurant you can taste French, Italian and Lebanese cuisines. Not far from the hotel you can go to Ala-Too Square, Osh Bazaar, Bishkek Park shopping center and museums.

Book a room.

#international #hotel #brands #kyrgyzstan #bishkek
