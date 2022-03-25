which-international-hotels-operate-in-the-capital-of-kyrgyzstan

If you don’t know where to stay in Bishkek, there are brands of international hotels you know in the selection.







Hyatt Regency Bishkek, @hyattregencybishkek

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is an American company that manages luxury hotels around the world. It was founded back in 1957.

Hyatt Regency Bishkek is the first five-star hotel in Kyrgyzstan, which is located in the center of the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The windows offer a beautiful view of the Tien Shan Mountain range and the ancient trade route. Guests can use the fitness center, swimming pool, restaurant and other amenities. The hotel's restaurants serve Mediterranean dishes, as well as grilled dishes

Sheraton Hotel Bishkek, @sheratonbishkek

Sheraton is a well-known international hotel brand that was established in 1937. Owned by the American company Marriott International. There is also a hotel of this global chain in Bishkek. The health club and fitness center work a sauna, steam room, relaxation salon, 4-treatment room and an outdoor pool. The hotel's restaurant serves local and international cuisine.

The sights of the capital are located near the hotel. Guests can rent bicycles to explore the surrounding area.

Novotel Bishkek City, @novotelbishkek

Novotel is a well-known hotel brand that belongs to the French chain. Part of Accor company, which was founded in 1967.

The hotel offers guests of Bishkek cozy modern rooms, a restaurant with Eurasian cuisine, a fitness center, a sauna and an indoor pool. Panoramic windows offer a beautiful view of the city and mountains. Near the hotel you can find shops and attractions.

Ramada by Wyndham Bishkek Centre









Ramada by Wyndham Bishkek Center is an international hotel, part of an American chain. Wyndham Worldwide has been welcoming guests since 1954.

The hotel, which is presented in many cities of the world, includes all the services that will allow you to comfortably relax in Bishkek. There is a fitness center for physical activity, large rooms with all necessary accessories. At the restaurant you can taste French, Italian and Lebanese cuisines. Not far from the hotel you can go to Ala-Too Square, Osh Bazaar, Bishkek Park shopping center and museums.

